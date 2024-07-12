Review: SWEENEY TODD at Ashland Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ashland Productions in Maplewood, Minnesota, is currently staging "Sweeney Todd" with music by Stephen Sondheim. This dark tale follows a barber who returns to 19th-century London, seeking revenge on the corrupt judge who framed him and ruined his family. Upon his return, he meets Mrs. Lovett, a pie shop owner, and sets up his barber shop above her establishment, setting off a series of grisly events.

The set design featured a backdrop with a projection of the inside of a clock. One side depicted the barbershop on the top level, while the other side represented Mrs. Lovett's pie shop. Additional sets included the pie shop's basement, a shaving contest, an asylum, and more. The audience was particularly captivated by the barber scenes, where Sweeney Todd gave clients a "shave" before sending them down a chute. The costumes and makeup perfectly evoked the dark atmosphere of 19th-century London.

Seth Tychon Steidl (Sweeney Todd) and Mary Palazzolo (Mrs. Lovett)

Photo by Kara Salava Photography

The music, as always, was wonderful. The opening number was powerful with the entire cast. Highlights included Mrs. Lovett's "Worst Pies in London," "By the Sea," Johanna's "Green Finch and Linnet Bird," Anthony's "Johanna" and "Kiss Me" (with Johanna), Sweeney Todd and Judge Turpin's "Pretty Women," and Toby and Mrs. Lovett's "Not While I'm Around." The cast did an excellent job with Sondheim's challenging music.

Seth Tychon Steidl (Sweeney Todd) commanded the stage with a powerful presence. Mary Palazzolo (Mrs. Lovett) was exceptional, delivering many standout moments and displaying great chemistry with Steidl. Tucker Gaspar (Tobias) impressed in the shaving competition and "Not While I'm Around," as well as in the ending. Thomas Friebe (Anthony) and Katie Bynum (Johanna) had delightful chemistry as the lovebirds, particularly in "Kiss Me."

Thank you to Ashland Productions for a fantastic rendition of "Sweeney Todd." I highly recommend seeing it while you can!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

