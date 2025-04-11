Review: STOMP at State Theatre Minneapolis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From the moment the lights dimmed at Minneapolis’ State Theatre, the audience knew they were in for something different. STOMP, the international percussion sensation, returned to the city from April 9 to 12, 2025, delivering a thunderous, high-octane performance that transformed everyday objects into tools of rhythm and wonder.

Created by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, STOMP has been thrilling audiences across the globe for over three decades. There’s no spoken word, no elaborate sets—just raw energy, perfectly choreographed chaos, and a cast of magnetic performers who find music in the most unlikely of places. Garbage cans, brooms, matchboxes, shopping carts—even the occasional kitchen sink—become instruments in this kinetic celebration of sound and movement.

This tour’s cast is as dynamic as the show itself, featuring Jude Caminos, Dilian Cantrell, Micah Cowher, John Gavin, Danielle Imani, Ben Johnson, Zahna Johnson, Michael Mendoza, Jayme Overton, Andrew Patrick, Isaiah Robinson, and Cade Slattery. Each performer brings a unique style and rhythm to the ensemble, seamlessly blending personality with precision.

What makes STOMP such a visceral experience is its blend of music, dance, and physical comedy. It's part concert, part theatrical spectacle, part street performance. Moments of silence are just as powerful as the loudest crescendos, and the cast's unspoken communication—through glances, gestures, and perfectly timed movements—keeps the audience riveted.

The 2025 tour introduces fresh material, including two new full-scale routines involving paint cans and massive tractor tire inner tubes. These additions build on the show's legacy while keeping it fresh and surprising, even for returning fans.

There’s something universally appealing about STOMP. It doesn’t rely on language or storyline to connect with its audience. Instead, it taps into something primal—the rhythm of life itself. It’s funny, inventive, and endlessly entertaining.

If you’ve never experienced STOMP live, you’re missing out on one of theatre’s most exhilarating and original productions. And if you have? It’s worth seeing again. There’s always a new beat to catch.

