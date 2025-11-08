Review: STEVIE RAY'S COMEDY CABARET at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



If you’re in the mood for a night of genuine laughs and quick-on-their-feet comedy, Stevie Ray’s Comedy Cabaret at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres is a sure bet. The show I saw featured five improv performers along with Stevie Ray himself, and from start to finish, they kept the audience entertained with smart humor, playful banter, and plenty of surprises.

What makes this show such a treat is that it’s completely unscripted — no two nights are ever the same. This particular performance included a mix of musical improv, a hilarious “Jeopardy!” parody, some clever guessing games, and plenty of audience participation that had everyone cracking up. The performers worked so well together and clearly enjoyed what they were doing, which made it even more fun to watch.

It’s rare to find a show that feels this fresh and spontaneous every week. Whether you’re an improv fan or just looking for something different to do on a night out, Stevie Ray’s Comedy Cabaret is a great choice for a relaxed evening full of laughs!

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Minneapolis / St. Paul News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...