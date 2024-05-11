Review: SKELETON CREW at Guthrie Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



When the writing is on the wall, how do you prepare for the rug to be pulled out from under you? In rare form, this question is the central protagonist of the raw third play in Dominique Morisseau’s The Detroit Project, Skeleton Crew.

Set in Detroit in 2008 when the auto industry was leaving town and shutting down factories left and right, a small factory has managed to remain open. As rumors that they are next, start to spread throughout the factory, a handful of employees must come to grips with what this could mean for their futures. Faye, a 29-year veteran of the factory holds out hope that she can make it to year 30, or her severance package may be reduced. Dez, a young worker with dreams of starting his own business begins to take precautionary actions to land on his feet if the factory closes. Shanita, a newly pregnant 25-year-old who fears what will happen to her and her baby if she loses her benefits. And Reggie, a young supervisor who has just bought a home for his family and must try to hold it all together as the other three come to rely on his advocacy for them.

Blending hard truths that come with the situation of an entire factory closing and the levity of a group of people who stand by each other and continuously try to bring joy to one another’s lives, Dominique Morisseau has crafted a worthy modern-day American drama that is blistering and yet inspiring. While there were plenty of laughs heard throughout the theater, the silence that ensued as the realities of our heroes futures sunk in was just as loud.

If it is any indication to the power of this story, Skeleton Crew was nominated for 3 Tony Awards, including Best Play, in 2022. While it had a very successful run in New York, this is a wholly Midwestern story and seeing it in the midwest seemed to only add to the power of the play. It is a familiar series of events that many people in the midwest have been touched by in some way or another.

The characters feel so real at times that the audience is forced to remind themselves that this is not playing out in real life. Jennifer Fouché’s turn as Faye is a triumph to behold. While the show is a true ensemble piece, Fouché is a true scene stealer. Her magnetic energy and characterization of the gruff yet caring older woman is captivating in every way. She shows that the determination to survive, when the chips are down, is a choice that you have to make and that you can’t wait for someone to swoop in and save the day. Each scene that Fouché has with each of the cast members demonstrates a new side of Faye that has yet to be explored.

As the show progresses, each character was given the unique ability to have their layers pulled back, for better or worse. Whether it is Faye’s unfortunate past, Shanita’s unbridled optimism that what she is doing for the company is important, Dez’s tragic reveal late in act two, or Reggie’s struggles to be both: a steadfast friend but also, a good boss who is constantly forced to toe the company line, or lose it all.

Giving life to the cast’s surroundings are scenic designer, Regina Garcia, and lighting designer, Nic Vincent. It can be a struggle to make a single set interesting enough to hold all of the action of the play but Garcia has created a dynamic and engaging set to play on. If looks and feels so authentic and that only added to the beauty of the performances at play.

Nic Vincent’s lighting design may be one of the best in recent memory. Using a variety of engaging and surprising elements to bring this factory break room to life. From the strobe effects paired with the factory vents to the flashing patterns that the overhead halogens illuminate in, it is a wonderfully original and fresh take on what ordinary lights can be used for.

Skeleton Crew has everything that makes a great play: engaging writing, masterful acting, and timely life lessons. Gripping and raw, this is a show that demands to be seen and experienced if not just to remember the past but to be reassured that even in the seemingly darkest of times, a sliver of light will shine through.

