Review: SIMPLE PLAN - BIGGER THAN YOU THINK TOUR at Armory

There’s something about seeing a band like Simple Plan live that reminds you why pop punk hit so hard in the first place. On September 12th, they took over The Armory in Minneapolis—and for anyone lucky enough to be in the room, it was a perfect mix of nostalgia, energy, and genuinely great musicianship.

From the moment they launched into “I’d Do Anything,” the crowd was fully locked in. Fans—ranging from longtime diehards to a new wave of younger listeners—sang every word like it was 2004 again. The band powered through a stacked setlist that hit all the essentials: “Shut Up!,” “Welcome to My Life,” “Addicted,” and of course, the emotional closer “Perfect.” Between songs, they kept things light, joking with the crowd and throwing in unexpected covers like a mash-up of “All Star” and “Mr. Brightside” that had everyone laughing and shouting along.

One of the biggest wins of the night was the venue itself. The Armory continues to prove why it’s one of the best places to catch a show in Minneapolis. The sound was crisp and full—loud without being messy—and the room’s layout made it easy to find a decent view no matter where you stood. While the GA floor can get packed near the front, there was still enough room to move, jump, and breathe. For those who wanted a bit more space (or a better vantage point), the balcony offered a great alternative without sacrificing sound or vibe.

What really stood out, though, was the crowd. Pop punk shows can sometimes drift into chaos, but this one was all energy and no aggression. People were there to have fun, not throw elbows. Even down in the pit, it felt more like a communal singalong than a mosh-heavy frenzy. One fan joked it was the most wholesome pit they’d ever been in—and honestly, they weren’t wrong.

If you’ve never been to The Armory, a few things make it shine. The bar lines move fast, bathrooms are surprisingly clean, and the staff runs a tight ship. Even with a sold-out show, it never felt overwhelming. Security moved people through the doors efficiently, and there were enough spots to grab a drink or step back if things got too hot up front.

The whole night felt like a time capsule—but not in a stuck-in-the-past kind of way. Simple Plan played like a band who knows where they came from but isn’t phoning it in. They still sound tight, still connect with their audience, and clearly still love what they do.

In a world full of “reunion” tours and nostalgia grabs, this one didn’t feel forced. It felt earned. Honest. And judging by the sea of smiling faces as the lights came up, no one left disappointed.

All photos by Jared Fessler

