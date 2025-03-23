Review: MANDY GONZALEZ IN CONCERT at The O’Shaughnessy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mandy Gonzalez’s recent concert at The O’Shaughnessy in St. Paul, Minnesota, was a remarkable celebration of music, storytelling, and connection. The talented Broadway star, known for her powerhouse vocals and stage presence, graced the stage with an unforgettable performance that left the audience both mesmerized and emotionally moved.

From the moment she stepped onto the stage, Gonzalez exuded a warmth and energy that made the intimate venue feel like a personal gathering. Accompanied by her long-time music director, Dan Lipton, on the piano, Gonzalez created a rich, dynamic atmosphere that enhanced the evening’s musical journey. Lipton’s sensitive and skillful accompaniment perfectly complemented Gonzalez’s powerful voice, creating an exceptional musical partnership that captivated the audience from start to finish.

Opening with the stirring "Something's Coming" from West Side Story, Gonzalez immediately set the tone for the night: a blend of Broadway classics and heartfelt ballads, each song delivered with precision and passion. She seamlessly moved between different styles, transitioning from the upbeat and carefree "Que Sera Sera" to the soulful "In These Shoes," where her vocal range was truly on display.

The night’s emotional core came with songs like "Breathe" from In the Heights, a song that Gonzalez performed with a deep, resonant connection to the audience. As she sang "As If We Never Said Goodbye" from Sunset Boulevard, it was clear that this was a performer who lives and breathes the stage—a true master of the art form. "Satisfied" from Hamilton followed, showcasing her impeccable control and dynamic vocal runs, while the crowd cheered enthusiastically.

Gonzalez’s performance was not just about the music; it was also about sharing personal stories. Throughout the concert, she regaled the audience with anecdotes from her illustrious career, her experiences in theater, and her love for music. One such moment came when she shared a personal connection to Prince and dedicated a special song to him, given her time spent in Minnesota. The tribute was a deeply moving moment that added a layer of emotional depth to the evening.

As the night progressed, the energy remained high with songs like "Get Ready," a raucous number that had the crowd clapping along, and the powerful anthem "Born to Run," which seemed to capture the spirit of adventure and freedom that defined the evening. "Remember Me" from Coco was another standout, with Gonzalez’s delicate yet powerful delivery leaving the audience in awe. No concert featuring Mandy Gonzalez would be complete without her iconic performances of "Total Eclipse of the Heart" and "Defying Gravity." from Wicked.

The evening also featured a lively collaboration with St. Catherine University students and alumni, adding a sense of community to the performance. Together, they sang "Fearless" and "Firework," turning the performance into an empowering celebration of music and unity.

In a special encore, Gonzalez treated the audience to a beautiful performance of a Jason Robert Brown song, a fitting conclusion to a night full of powerful performances, unforgettable songs, and heartfelt moments.

Ultimately, Mandy Gonzalez’s concert at The O’Shaughnessy was more than just a performance—it was a celebration of her artistry, her incredible voice, and her personal connection to the audience. Whether performing Broadway hits or personal favorites, Gonzalez’s dynamic range and captivating presence, paired with Dan Lipton’s exceptional accompaniment, left a lasting impression, making it a night that fans will surely remember.

Photo courtesy of Mandy Gonzalez

Reader Reviews