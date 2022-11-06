Review: JONATHAN VAN NESS: IMAGINARY LIVING ROOM OLYMPIAN at Orpheum Theatre

Jonathan Van Ness is an Emmy-nominated television personality, New York Times best-selling author, podcaster and hairstylist to the stars. They star on Netflix's Emmy Award-winning reboot series "Queer Eye," where they shine as the hair guru and self-care advocate. As an avid supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, they worked closely with Planned Parenthood and The Trevor Project on campaigns tied to the release of his book that focused on removing the shame and stigma that comes along with talking about sexual health, as well as the long-lasting effects of bullying and how to overcome it. Most recently, Jonathan launched JVN, a haircare line that sees all beauty, serves all beauty and honors the uniqueness in each of us. Driven to change the beauty industry from within, Jonathan worked with Amyris, a leading synthetic biotechnology company and bio manufacturer of clean, sustainable, natural ingredients. Together, they developed scientifically-backed haircare formulas, combining the best in effective and clean ingredients, creating an innovative, first-of-its-kind haircare collection that celebrates hair health and the uniqueness of each person.

This show was fabulous! The opening was the stage lit up in rainbow lights with a rainbow gymnastics mat. Jonathan Van Ness came out in a rainbow leotard and did a gymnastics routine as the audience cheered for them.

Jonathan talked about where they drew their comedy inspirations, their marriage, coming out, and identifying as non-binary. I had no idea that Jonathan went to school at the Aveda Institute in Minneapolis. One of Jon's instructors from there was in the audience.

It was not only a fun comedy show but Jon also encouraged people to vote and the importance of voting and to be your true authentic self no matter what. It was a great thing for all of the audience members in attendance to take away.

Thank you Jon for visiting Minneapolis, we hope to see you again soon!

Photo courtesy of Jonathan Van Ness