Review: IPHIGENIA AT AULIS at Ten Thousand Things Theater

A contemporary take on a classic tale about the courage it takes for a young woman to step forward even when facing unimaginable challenges. With an all- star cast and a singing chorus of citizens who respond movingly to the unfolding events, audiences can expect to be swept up in the action, music and movement of this 90-minute performance.

Presented both at outdoor and indoor venues with the participation of community choirs. This will be an experience to remember.

Directed by Marcela Lorca

Music by JD Steele

Featuring Stephanie Anne Bertumen, Isa Condo-Olvera, Steven Epp, Katherine Fried, Christopher Jenkins, Elizabeth Reese, Janely Rodriguez, Hailey "Sky", Will Sturdivant, JoeNathan Thomas, Regina Marie Williams and Sally Wingert with musician Billy Steele

This is a production where it shows theater can be done from anywhere. This production is doing performances both indoors and outdoors. I attended the outdoors one. It was in a beautiful park and the set was very minimal, just a few tents and the sound system. The story centers around the Greeks and the Trojan War. A young woman who is facing a lot of challenges but musters through them while backed up by a chorus who also provided moment to represent other characters (messengers and servants), moments, objects, and scenes. It's based off the play but this version is a modern musical.

I was curious to know how this would be adapted into a modern musical and the cast was great, very talented, had great chemistry, and singing voices. It was a very moving production. I am actually curious to see an indoors version of it. It's 90 minutes.

I would recommend seeing this production, it's donation based, so it's accessible for everyone.

Photo courtesy of Ten Thousand Things Theater