Review: CANTUS & THE KING'S SINGERS at Minnesota Orchestra Hall

We chat with Patrick Dunachie of The King’s Singers ahead of an extraordinary concert at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis. Patrick is the ensemble’s first countertenor, and this season marks a meaningful milestone in his career, as he will be stepping away from The King’s Singers at the end of the 2025–26 season. This appearance with Cantus offers audiences a special chance to hear him in one of his final projects with the group.

On Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 7:30pm, Cantus and The King’s Singers come together for the first time on a single stage, uniting two of the world’s most respected vocal ensembles for a one-night-only performance. The program blends American openness and creativity with the unmistakable clarity and elegance of the British choral tradition, all within the renowned acoustics of Minnesota Orchestra Hall.

What do you enjoy most about being a part of The King’s Singers?

One of the greatest joys of our work is seeing the impact it has on audiences. When you’re performing, you never know what people are carrying with them into the hall or how deeply the music might resonate. Meeting audience members afterward can be incredibly moving, especially when they share how the music has brought comfort or healing. Beyond that, it’s a privilege to be part of The King’s Singers’ long, evolving legacy—a patchwork of changing membership, decades of shared adventures around the world, and an extraordinary body of commissioned works, recordings, and educational projects. All of this is built on teamwork, careful listening, empathy, hard work, and a healthy sense of play.

How has it been touring with The King’s Singers?

Touring life with the group is remarkable. Almost every month brings experiences that feel once-in-a-lifetime. Cities thousands of miles from the UK can start to feel like second homes, filled with friends, memories, and favorite places to eat and drink. In the past year alone, we’ve visited 20 countries—from coastal Croatia and Italy in the height of summer to snowy alpine towns in Switzerland and Austria, and on to the energy of major cities in the United States, China, and Sweden. Of course, it’s not always easy. Constant travel can be tiring—packing and unpacking, long flights, jet lag, staying healthy, and missing friends and family back home. Still, the chance to travel the world doing what we love is a real privilege, and one not many people get to experience.

What are you looking forward to most about your concert in Minneapolis at Minnesota Orchestra Hall?

Collaborating with Cantus is something we’re truly excited about. We’ve admired their singing for years, and it feels special that this concert marks our first opportunity to come together. They’re outstanding musicians, and sharing the stage with them in such a world-class hall will be unforgettable. Returning to Orchestra Hall is also meaningful for us—we’ve performed there for some important moments in our history, including our fiftieth anniversary tour in 2018.

What is your favorite piece in the program?

The music we’re most excited about is where Cantus and The King’s Singers fully combine forces. There are brand-new arrangements of pop songs, including “Green Garden” by British artist Laura Mvula, as well as Simon & Garfunkel classics like “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “Some Folks’ Lives Roll Easy,” which we’ll perform together. The overarching theme of the program is friendship—celebrating not only our new connection with Cantus, but also the creative power of musical friendships throughout history.

Have you been to Minneapolis before? Any places you’re hoping to check out while you’re here?

We’re always on the hunt for great coffee wherever we travel, so that’s definitely on the agenda. We’ve been doing a bit of research ahead of time, and Spyhouse Coffee is looking like a strong contender so far.

Thank you Patrick for your time. We look forward to having you here.

