Review: GRINDR HELPDESK: THE MUSICAL at Mixed Blood Theatre

Grindr Helpdesk The Musical at Minnesota Fringe 2023

Graphic courtesy of Minnesota Fringe

Grindr Help Desk: The Musical By David Stillman Created by David Stillman at the Minnesota Fringe 2023.

Step into the lively and audacious world of Grindr HelpDesk: The Musical, where Candice takes center stage as she works at the help desk of the beloved gay dating app, Grindr. With an infectious blend of humor, sass, and heartfelt moments, Candice assists callers seeking everything from dating advice to perfecting their profile pics.

David Stillman's brainchild, directed by the talented Kyle Weller and featuring Jeremy Johnson as the captivating Candice, proved to be an absolute hit! This original production drew its inspiration from the LGBTQIA+ community's favorite dating app, Grindr, and showcased the setting of a bustling cubicle office complete with a desk, a monitor, and tasteful decor, with posters adorning the side wall.

As a one-person musical, Jeremy Johnson's performance as Candice was nothing short of outstanding. He effortlessly transitioned between speaking and singing, captivating the audience with catchy tunes and beautifully composed ballads that skillfully complemented the narrative. The script itself was a true gem - creative, witty, and brimming with contemporary gay culture references. The audience was in stitches, laughing out loud at many of the show's delightful moments. Grindr profile names, clever use of costumes and props, and relatable dialogue for those familiar with the dating app added an extra layer of enjoyment to the experience. The inclusion of audience participation brought an even greater sense of engagement to the performance.

The portrayal of the character of Candice in drag was a refreshing and daring choice that added a unique and authentic dimension to the show. The decision to explore this creative avenue not only demonstrated the cast's versatility but also contributed to breaking gender norms on stage, creating a memorable and impactful experience for the audience.

The costumes were undoubtedly a standout element of the production. Their vibrant colors and trendy designs added a visual feast to the performance, enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal. The attention to detail in costume selection and the ability to blend contemporary fashion with the character's persona were truly praiseworthy, as they further enriched the storytelling.

Furthermore, the commitment to giving back to the community by donating a portion of the ticket sales to the Drag Defense Fund is truly commendable. This philanthropic gesture showcases the theater's awareness of social issues and their dedication to supporting meaningful causes within their community. It serves as a testament to how art and performance can be a catalyst for positive change and activism, making the theater experience even more meaningful and impactful for the audience.

Grindr HelpDesk: The Musical is a must-see production that leaves the audience wanting more. With its universal appeal, this show has the potential to thrive in various locations, especially in gay meccas, where it can truly resonate with audiences from all walks of life.

Don't miss the opportunity to catch Grindr HelpDesk: The Musical at the Mixed Blood Theater, with select dates running through August 13, 2023. Immerse yourself in the laughter, music, and heartwarming moments that make this show an unforgettable experience for everyone.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.