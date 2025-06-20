Review: BETTY WHO: 'OUT OF THE DARKNESS' SUMMER TOUR at Varsity Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From the second the doors opened at Minneapolis’ Varsity Theater, it was clear that Betty Who’s Out of the Darkness tour wasn’t just another pop concert—it was a radiant, communal celebration. The cozy venue, known for its intimate vibe and flawless acoustics, buzzed with energy as fans filtered in, ready for an evening of synth-pop, self-love, and pure joy.

Opening the night was rising queer-pop artist Molly Grace, who proved to be more than just a warm-up act. Her soulful vocals and charismatic stage presence lit up the room early, setting the tone with songs that were equal parts empowering and emotionally charged. She had the audience cheering long before the main event began.

Then, right on time at 8:30 PM, the lights dimmed and Betty Who took the stage. The show began with a moody, cinematic Intro that built anticipation, and then—boom—“Run!”, her 2025 single, dropped with a surge of synth and energy that had the crowd immediately bouncing. It’s one of her strongest new tracks, and live, it absolutely roared.

From there, it was a masterclass in pop performance. She slid into “Weekend”, a crowd favorite that turned the theater into one big dance party. “She Can Dance” followed, its title practically serving as a command. People moved. Smiled. Sang. Betty was magnetic—part glam-pop star, part Best Friend on the dance floor.

Mid-set, she playfully threw in a surprise cover of the Spice Girls’ “Wannabe,” sending a jolt of nostalgia through the room. It was cheeky, fun, and the kind of moment that felt tailor-made for this audience—one that came to party, but also to feel seen and celebrated.

Betty’s vocals never faltered. Whether belting the big chorus of “Run!” or pulling things back for quieter, more vulnerable moments, she maintained an effortless presence that felt polished but personal. The production matched the mood—neon strobes and dramatic silhouettes during the uptempo numbers, and softer lights that framed her in warm tones during slower moments.

And just when it seemed like the show had peaked, she returned for the encore with a gorgeous, stripped-down cover of Donna Lewis’ “I Love You Always Forever.” No gimmicks. No flash. Just a spotlight, a mic, and a room full of people singing along. It was tender and transcendent—the kind of ending that doesn’t just close a show, but lingers with you long after the lights come up.

Beyond the music, what elevated the night was its clear purpose. Through a partnership with Plus1, $1 from every ticket was donated to GLAAD, underlining the show’s deeper message of inclusion and support for the LGBTQ+ community. That spirit pulsed through every beat and lyric—it wasn’t just heard; it was felt.

In a pop landscape often defined by overproduction and distance, Betty Who’s Out of the Darkness show in Minneapolis was a rare thing: personal, powerful, and deeply human. She gave the crowd what they came for—bops, beauty, and belonging.

Verdict: An unforgettable night of pop joy and queer celebration. If this tour is heading your way, don’t walk—run.

All photos are by Jared Fessler

Reader Reviews