Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD at Orpheum

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations is touring through Minneapolis at the Orpheum Theatre.

AIN'T TOO PROUD is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Twelve-time Tony Award® nominee and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award® for Best Choreography, AIN'T TOO PROUD tells the thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal, as the group's personal and political conflicts threatened to tear them apart during America's decade of civil unrest.

Set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready" and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," the unforgettable untold story of this legendary quintet takes you behind the music like never before. Written by three-time Obie Award winner Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys) and featuring the Tony-winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, On Your Feet!),

AIN'T TOO PROUD now comes to life on Broadway and across the country. Ain't Too Proud is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one and being voted the greatest R&B group of all time by Billboard Magazine in 2017. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest.

This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more. Written by Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Des McAnuff, and featuring the Tony Award winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo, this dazzling production now brings the untold story of the legendary quintet to audiences across the country.

I personally enjoy the Motown era of music and The Temptations. I was looking forward to seeing this musical. I remember when the musical Motown toured through and I enjoyed that one as well.

This musical takes us on a journey through the Temptations through the highs and lows of forming and keeping a music group as everyone within the group is going through their own struggles. It's a brotherhood.

The cast was great. I was impressed with the high energy dancing and powerful singing. They embodied the moves and the motions of the temptations and had a great chemisty together. The added moving sets and lighting were great effects done by the talented creative team.

The audience was responsive and singing and dancing a long and clapping loud during thier favorite musical numbers. There are additional charachters, Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross and The Supremes that have fun musical numbers as well.

I would recommend seeing this musical while it's here in Minneapolis now through July 10th. Please check the ticket link button for additional information.

Photos by Emilio Madrid