RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA Extends at Theater Latté Da

Theater Latté Da has announced that its production of RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA is extending. With music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on the new book by Douglas Carter Beane, with the original book by Oscar Hammerstein II, RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA will now play through January 11, 2025 at the Ritz Theater, 345 13th Avenue NE in Minneapolis. With a month still remaining in its run, CINDERELLA is now the second-best-selling production in the 27-year-old company’s history, so far exceeded only by its pre-pandemic production of CHICAGO in Fall 2019.

Additional performances have been scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, January 7, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 8, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 9, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 10, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 11, 2 p.m.

Saturday, January 11, 7:30 p.m.

Heralded as “ravishing” and “resourceful and brilliant” by the Minnesota Star Tribune, this delightfully reimagined take on the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic is Artistic Director Justin Lucero’s directorial debut at Theater Latté Da and in the Twin Cities. The production is choreographed by Kyle Weiler (Next to Normal), with music direction by Wesley Frye (Latté Da debut). The creative team also includes Eli Sherlock (Scenic Design), Matthew LeFebvre (Costume Design), Marcus Dilliard (Lighting Design), Kevin Springer (Sounds Design), Priscilla Bruce (Wig, Hair & Makeup Design), Madelaine Foster (Props Designer) and Jason Hansen (Music Supervisor). Joelle Coutu is the Stage Manager, Austin Schoenfelder and Ajah Williams are the Assistant Stage Managers.

The cast of RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA features Carnetha Anthony (The Color Purple), Isa Condo-Olvera (Latté Da debut), Po Cushman (NEXT Festival), James Delage (Latté Da debut), Theo Janke-Furman (Latté Da debut), Abby Magalee (Latté Da debut), Nambi Mwassa (The Color Purple), Hope Nordquist (Latté Da debut), Tod Petersen (Merrily We Roll Along, A Christmas Carole Petersen), Jon Michael Stiff (Latté Da debut), Gabrriella Trentacoste (Latté Da debut), Evan Tyler Wilson (All Is Calm, Assassins) and Sally Wingert (A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd), with understudies Camryn Buelow (Merrily We Roll Along), Corissa Bussian (La Bohème) and Caleb Michael (Latté Da debut).

Spirited, savvy Ella defies her stepmother’s wishes and captures the heart of a charming prince on her quest to transform her life… and the world. Empowered by kindness and a fairy godmother, she both sparkles and sparks change in this beloved classic with some surprise twists! A cherished score, a fresh, modern script, and inventive staging magically combine in Artistic Director Justin Lucero’s Latté Da debut, reminding us that goodness and courage can lead to happily ever after.

Audiences will be transported to a captivating world filled with familiar songs such as “In My Own Little Corner,” “Ten Minutes Ago,” “Impossible,” and “Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful?”.

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA opened on November 23, 2024 and will now run through January 11, 2025 at the Ritz Theater. The production is playing on a special family-friendly holiday schedule that includes early matinee and evening shows on select Sundays. Single tickets start at $39, and discounted youth tickets are available for most performances. Group, student and other discounts are also available. Five-ticket FLEXPacks and subscription packages are available starting at $32 a ticket and also offer a range of subscriber-exclusive perks.

Tickets and subscriptions are on sale now through the box office at 612-339-3003 or online at latteda.org. In-person box office hours are Tuesday to Friday from 12:00-5:00 PM and Saturday from 12:00-5:00 PM when in performance. Post-show discussions and ASL/AD and Open Caption performances are available on select dates.

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA follows the company’s extended hit production of the darkly comedic rock musical SCOTLAND, PA and will be followed by the upcoming regional premiere of writer-performer Milo Cramer’s critically acclaimed SCHOOL PICTURES, starting performances on February 5, 2025. Other highlights of the music theater company’s 2024-2025 season include the first Twin Cities production of the Tony Award-winning FUN HOME; and the Stephen Sondheim epic PASSION.

Comments