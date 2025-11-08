 tracker
Photos: Yellow Tree Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL… MORE OR LESS in Rehearsals

The production opens November 28.

By: Nov. 08, 2025
Rehearsals for A Christmas Carol… More or Less at Yellow Tree Theatre are in full swing and the laughter is already echoing through the halls! This hilarious and heartwarming twist on Dickens’ classic opens November 28.

On Christmas Eve, two overworked theatre artists find themselves snowed in at a tiny playhouse — with no cast, no crew and a live audience waiting. Their only option? Perform every role in A Christmas Carol themselves. Cue the wigs, the quick changes and the festive meltdown!

Starring Kate Beahen and Paul LaNave and directed by Markell Kiefer, this merry misadventure delivers big laughs, cozy charm and a joyful reminder that the holidays are best spent together.

Photo credit: Alex Clark

Photos: Yellow Tree Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL… MORE OR LESS in Rehearsals
Cast and Crew of A Christmas Carol... More or Less

Photos: Yellow Tree Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL… MORE OR LESS in Rehearsals ImageCast and Crew of A Christmas Carol... More or Less

Photos: Yellow Tree Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL… MORE OR LESS in Rehearsals ImageCast and Crew of A Christmas Carol... More or Less

Photos: Yellow Tree Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL… MORE OR LESS in Rehearsals ImageCast and Crew of A Christmas Carol... More or Less

Photos: Yellow Tree Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL… MORE OR LESS in Rehearsals Image

Cast and Crew of A Christmas Carol... More or Less




