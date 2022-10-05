Photos: Theatre Pro Rata Presents 46 PLAYS FOR AMERICA'S FIRST LADIES

46 Plays for America's First Ladies leaps from comic to tragic as it surveys the lives of the women who have served (and avoided serving) as first lady, from Martha to Melania. A biographical, meta-theatrical, genre-bending ride through race, gender, and everything else your history teacher never taught you about the founding of America.

46 Plays for America's First Ladies is a companion piece to the past Neo-Futurist script 43 Plays for 43 Presidents [originally produced in 2004, and remounted in 2012 as 44 Plays for 44 Presidents and re-published as 45 Plays for 45 Presidents in 2019]. Focusing this time on the women who served in the role of First Lady, this play follows an identical format as its predecessor, with a chronological series of 1-5 minute plays that - in typical Neo style - adopt a variety of shapes, tones, and theatrical conventions. Instead of simply reciting biographies, however, this project uses the "honorary" office of First Lady as a lens to examine the roles that not only women but other marginalized individuals have played in the development of America. The story that emerges from telling all these stories at once shows how often people have gone unrecognized and unrewarded - and how vital their contributions have been.

Theatre Pro Rata's production of 46 Plays for America's First Ladies is directed by Shanan Custer* (she/her), with music direction by Rhiannon Fiskradatz, choreography by Erinn Leibhard, video design by Todd Edwards (he/him), costume design by Mandi Johnson (she/her/they/them), lighting design by Alex Clark (he/him), sound design by Jake Davis* (he/him), properties design by Madeline Achen (she/her), stage management by Clara Costello* (she/her), and assistant direction by Julie Philips. The play features Christy Johnson (she/her), Heather Meyer (she/her), Nissa Nordland Morgan* (she/her), Sif Oberon (they/them), and Anjeline Ramirez (she/her).

"We are excited to be back in The Crane Theater again after our successful run of Top Girls in November, 2021 and Orlando in March, 2022," says Artistic Director Carin Bratlie Wethern. "Thanks to the hard work of our Board, Company, Cast, and Production Team we were able to create a safe and enjoyable experience for our artists and audiences. We are taking what we have learned so far, and staying attuned to updates and recommendations from the CDC and the WHO in order to continue to produce our work in the safest way possible."

More information about Theatre Pro Rata's health and safety policies for artists and audiences is posted at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201340®id=63&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theatreprorata.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/tpr-policies/

Photo Credit: Alex Wohlhueter