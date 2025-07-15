Photos: Shaina Taub's TWELFTH NIGHT In Rehearsal at Children’s Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Children’s Theatre Company has released rehearsal photos of its 2025 Triple Threat Summer Intensive production will be TWELFTH NIGHT, a musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic comedy, with music and lyrics by Shaina Taub and co-conception by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Taub. Directed by Amanda Espinoza with musical direction by Nathanal Aastuen and choreography by Jackie Hofmeister, the production will perform August 8 and 10, 2025 on CTC’s Cargill Stage.

Students in the Triple Threat Summer Intensive train in acting, movement, voice, and more each morning, followed by rehearsals in the afternoon. Past Triple Threat productions have included Carrie, Rent, Be More Chill, Head Over Heels, and the world premiere of The Garden. The focus of the program is process over product, with students working alongside professional directors, designers, and theatre artists.

Set to a jazz-funk score by Shaina Taub, TWELFTH NIGHT follows Viola, a young heroine shipwrecked in the land of Illyria, where she disguises herself as a man, falls for a Duke, and is sent to woo a Countess. What unfolds is a tale of mistaken identity, discovery, and love—with plenty of music and heart.

Photo Credit: Kaitlin Randolph

The Cast of TWELFTH NIGHT

