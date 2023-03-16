Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: INTO THE WOODS Opens At The NorShor Theatre Friday, March 17

What really happens after Happily Ever After? Find out as Duluth Playhouse presents this timeless and relevant piece which intertwines the epic stories of Grimm's tales.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Duluth Playhouse presents Into the Woods, the hit Broadway musical at the NorShor Theatre, this Friday, March 17th. See photos from the production.


What really happens after Happily Ever After? Find out as Duluth Playhouse presents this timeless and relevant piece which intertwines the epic stories of Grimm's Fairy Tales. Gloriously rich, Into the Woods is locked in history as one of Sondheim's most beloved musicals. When a Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on an unforgettable journey to overcome the spell. This quest of wishes explores the consequences of getting what you want. Cinderella, Jack, Little Red and your other favorite storybook characters cross paths in the woods to find out what really happens after Happily Ever After.

Duluth Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Phillip Fazio directs the production. "I've been fortunate enough to direct many of the shows on my bucket list. But until now, I never had the opportunity to work on Into the Woods. In hindsight, I am thankful it took almost 30 years for me to get this chance. Now that I've made a few trips in and out of the metaphorical woods, I'm ready to tell this story." said Fazio. "I've been joined on this adventure by a phenomenal production team and a dream cast of multigenerational actors, all collectively working towards the same goal."
The cast is led by Jen Burleigh-Bentz as the Witch. Burleigh-Bentz appeared in Mamma Mia on Broadway as well as Duluth Playhouse productions of Sweeney Todd and Mamma Mia. She is joined by Jace LeGarde (Ragtime and Little Women at Duluth Playhouse) and Alyson Enderle (Once and Little Women at Duluth Playhouse) as the Baker and Baker's Wife. Hope Nordquist (Footloose at Duluth Playhouse) returns as Cinderella, local favorite Michael Kraklio is the Mysterious Man/Narrator, Ole Dack and Derek Bromme are sure to get lots of laughs as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf and Rapunzel's Prince, and young actors Sofia Salmela and Baker Anderson take on the roles of Little Red Riding Hood and Jack. Rounding out the cast are Rebecca Farmer (Jack's Mother), Grace Brinkert (Rapunzel) and Lacy Sauter (Cinderella's Mother/Granny/Giant), Dani Hollar (Cinderella's Stepmother), Grace Wilson (Florinda), Katherine Nelson (Lucinda), Aaron Dumalag (Steward), Kyle McMillan (Milky White), and William Goei (Jack Understudy). The production will also feature a lavish live orchestra playing this Tony Award-winning score.
Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre (211 E. Superior St) Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.duluthplayhouse.org

Photo Credit: Terry Cartie Norton

