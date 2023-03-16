Photos: INTO THE WOODS Opens At The NorShor Theatre Friday, March 17

Duluth Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Phillip Fazio directs the production. " I've been fortunate enough to direct many of the shows on my bucket list. But until now, I never had the opportunity to work on Into the Woods. In hindsight, I am thankful it took almost 30 years for me to get this chance. Now that I've made a few trips in and out of the metaphorical woods, I'm ready to tell this story. " said Fazio. " I've been joined on this adventure by a phenomenal production team and a dream cast of multigenerational actors, all collectively working towards the same goal."

The cast is led by Jen Burleigh-Bentz as the Witch. Burleigh-Bentz appeared in Mamma Mia on Broadway as well as Duluth Playhouse productions of Sweeney Todd and Mamma Mia. She is joined by Jace LeGarde (Ragtime and Little Women at Duluth Playhouse) and Alyson Enderle (Once and Little Women at Duluth Playhouse) a s the Baker and Baker's Wife . Hope Nordquist (Footloose at Duluth Playhouse) returns as Cinderella, local favorite Michael Kraklio is the Mysterious Man/Narrator, Ole Dack and Derek Bromme are sure to get lots of laughs as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf and Rapunzel 's Prince, and young actors Sofia Salmela and Baker Anderson take on the roles of Little Red Riding Hood and Jack. Rounding out the cast are Rebecca Farmer ( Jack's Mother), Grace Brinkert ( Rapunzel) and Lacy Sauter ( Cinderella's Mother/Granny/Giant), Dani Hollar ( Cinderella's Stepmother), Grace Wilson ( Florinda), Katherine Nelson (Lucinda), Aaron Dumalag ( Steward), Kyle McMillan (Milky White), and William Goei (Jack Understudy). The production will also feature a lavish live orchestra playing this Tony Award-winning score.