Photos: HAMILTON Star D. Jerome Sings Sings The National Anthem at Minnesota Twins' Home Opener

The Minnesota Twins and Hennepin Theatre Trust kicked off the summer baseball season in downtown Minneapolis as D. Jerome from the national tour of the musical Hamilton performed the national anthem at the Minnesota Twins' home opener on April 7, 2023.

Hamilton is now playing at the historic Orpheum Theatre as part of the Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season May 6, continuing Hennepin Theatre Trust's ongoing success in bringing the best of Broadway to the stages of downtown Minneapolis.

The Twins' home opener is a highly anticipated event that marks the beginning of the baseball season and brings together fans from across the region. This year's game promised to be especially exciting with the addition of the Hamilton cast at the pregame festivities.

Fans enjoyed a stunning opening to the Twins' home season as Hamilton cast member D. Jerome performed a powerful rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" accompanied by a military flyover by two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the Minnesota National Guard's 148th Fighter Wing, signaling the start of summer and all that downtown Minneapolis has to offer.

Later, members of the touring company of Hamilton performed "God Bless America" during the seventh-inning stretch.

"We are proud to be a part of this tremendous day at Target Field to kick off the start of summer and highlight all that downtown Minneapolis has to offer," said Mark Nerenhausen, president and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust. "To see Hamilton, the story of America then as told by America now, sharing the field with America's favorite pastime, speaks to the profound impact of this musical and of musical theater on the culture of our nation. Theater and the arts are deeply rooted in our city's identity, and we are proud to be the lead organization in bringing the magic of Broadway to Minnesota."

"We are incredibly fortunate to have two active leaders-Hennepin Theatre Trust and the Minnesota Twins-driving the economic vitality of downtown Minneapolis," said Melvin Tennant, president and CEO of Meet Minneapolis. "We are starting the summer tourism season strong by welcoming over 22,500 baseball fans and theater lovers downtown for the Minnesota Twins' home opener, and we look forward to the 40-show run of Hamilton that will bring theatregoers from across the region to the city where it happens."

Hamilton is now open at the Orpheum Theatre for a 5-week run through May 6. For tickets and showtimes, visit HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American Founding Father Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The Hamilton creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award-winning Best Musical In the Heights.

Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The Hamilton recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Photo Credit: Ashley Grossman Photography