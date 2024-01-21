Photos: First Look at THE CARP WHO WOULD NOT QUIT AND OTHER ANIMAL STORIES at Children's Theatre Company

Performances run through February 18, 2024.

By: Jan. 21, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) has released production photos for The Carp Who Would Not Quit and Other Animal Stories by Reiko Ho and the Honolulu Theatre for Youth Ensemble. Directed by Ms. Ho, The Carp Who Would Not Quit and Other Animal Stories will run from January 16-February 18, 2024 at CTC’s Cargill Stage (2400 3rd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55404). Opening Night is Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Check out the photos below!

See a heroic carp climb up a waterfall (and so much more) in The Carp Who Would Not Quit and Other Animal Stories, an energetic and interactive retelling of traditional fables from Japan and Okinawa. Through artful puppetry and three imaginative actors, you’ll also meet a grateful crane, a wonderfully generous mouse, and an industrious rabbit who teaches everyone to do the mochi dance! During this invigorating show from Hawaii, live music played on the koto, shakuhachi, and taiko drum will accompany young audiences as they dance, clap, and sing along. 

“We are thrilled to welcome The Carp Who Would Not Quit and Other Animal Stories to our stage,” says CTC Artistic Director Peter C. Brosius. “This production created by the Honolulu Theatre for Youth bring to vibrant life  dynamic, comic and tender stories from Japan and Okinawa. You will be transported by the music, puppetry and wonderful audience interaction. You will learn words and phrases in Japanese and sing along with the talented cast. Get ready to go on magical journeys, laugh along with the characters and amazing animals and thrill to the warmth and creativity of the cast. I can’t wait to share these tales with you all.”

“This show was a joy to create, and we are thrilled to be sharing it with audiences at CTC,” says  Playwright/Director Reiko Ho. “Celebrating our cultural stories is one of the most important things I do as a theatre maker. I’m delighted to adapt a few of my own favorite childhood stories for the stage and introduce some of the beautiful performance traditions and aesthetics of Japanese and Okinawan culture to a new generation of young people and families.”

The Carp Who Would Not Quit and Other Animal Stories will play from January 16-February 18, 2024 at CTC’s Cargill Stage (2400 3rd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55404). Opening Night is Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 7:00pm. Tickets may be purchased online at childrenstheatre.org/carp or by calling the Ticket Office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15 for kids and $25 for adults.  

The performers for The Carp Who Would Not Quit and Other Animal Stories includes Serina Dunham, Mattea Mazzella, and Hermenigildo Tesoro, Jr. 

In addition to Reiko Ho and The HTY Ensemble, the creative team for The Carp Who Would Not Quit and Other Animal Stories includes Mattea Mazzella (Original Music), Iris Kim (Set and Costume Design), Chesley Cannon (Lighting Design), Eric West (Puppet and Prop Design/Technical Director), and Sarah Danvers and Hermenigildo Tesoro Jr. (Additional Props).

Photo Credit: Glen Stubbe Photography

Photos: First Look at THE CARP WHO WOULD NOT QUIT AND OTHER ANIMAL STORIES at Children's Theatre Company
The Carp Who Would Not Quit and Other Animal Stories

Photos: First Look at THE CARP WHO WOULD NOT QUIT AND OTHER ANIMAL STORIES at Children's Theatre Company
Hermenigildo Tesoro, Jr.

Photos: First Look at THE CARP WHO WOULD NOT QUIT AND OTHER ANIMAL STORIES at Children's Theatre Company
Hermenigildo Tesoro, Jr. and Serina Dunham

Photos: First Look at THE CARP WHO WOULD NOT QUIT AND OTHER ANIMAL STORIES at Children's Theatre Company
Mattea Mazzella and Serina Dunham

Photos: First Look at THE CARP WHO WOULD NOT QUIT AND OTHER ANIMAL STORIES at Children's Theatre Company
Mattea Mazzella

Photos: First Look at THE CARP WHO WOULD NOT QUIT AND OTHER ANIMAL STORIES at Children's Theatre Company
Mattea Mazzella, Hermenigildo Tesoro, Jr., and Serina Dunham

Photos: First Look at THE CARP WHO WOULD NOT QUIT AND OTHER ANIMAL STORIES at Children's Theatre Company
Mattea Mazzella, Serina Dunham, and Hermenigildo Tesoro, Jr.

Photos: First Look at THE CARP WHO WOULD NOT QUIT AND OTHER ANIMAL STORIES at Children's Theatre Company
Serina Dunham and Hermenigildo Tesoro, Jr.

Photos: First Look at THE CARP WHO WOULD NOT QUIT AND OTHER ANIMAL STORIES at Children's Theatre Company
Serina Dunham

Photos: First Look at THE CARP WHO WOULD NOT QUIT AND OTHER ANIMAL STORIES at Children's Theatre Company
Serina Dunham, Hermenigildo Tesoro, Jr., and Mattea Mazzella




RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
Interview: Bryan Charles Moore of FUNNY GIRL at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis Photo
Interview: Bryan Charles Moore of FUNNY GIRL at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, an updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, choreography by Ellenore Scott and direction from Michael Mayer, this love letter to the theatre has the whole shebang!

2
BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Chanhassen Dinner Theatres in March Photo
BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Chanhassen Dinner Theatres in March

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres will bring its audiences the beloved Broadway hit, BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, set to open on the Main Stage on March 1 with official opening night festivities on Friday, March 8, 2024.

3
Review: THE SEAGULL at Theatre In The Round Photo
Review: THE SEAGULL at Theatre In The Round

What did our critic think of THE SEAGULL at Theatre In The Round?

4
Interview: Shane Obedzinski of The Sandlot - MINNESOTA CARD SHOW at Saint Paul RiverCentre Photo
Interview: Shane Obedzinski of The Sandlot - MINNESOTA CARD SHOW at Saint Paul RiverCentre

The Minnesota Card Show is scheduled to take place on April 20, 2024, at the Saint Paul River Center. Excitingly, six cast members from the classic movie 'The Sandlot' will be in attendance for the show. The notable personalities include Tom Guiry, Victor DiMattia, Brandon Adams, Shane Obedzinski, Mary York, and Grant Gelt. You'll have the opportunity to meet them and get autographs on Saturday during the event.

More Hot Stories For You

BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Chanhassen Dinner Theatres in MarchBEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Chanhassen Dinner Theatres in March
Theater Latté Da Unveils Creative Team For THE COLOR PURPLETheater Latté Da Unveils Creative Team For THE COLOR PURPLE
Guthrie Theater Appoints Trisha Kirk As Managing Director And Krista Mathews As Director Of DevelopmentGuthrie Theater Appoints Trisha Kirk As Managing Director And Krista Mathews As Director Of Development
Diane Ragsdale, MCAD's Director of the MA in Creative Leadership, Dies at 57Diane Ragsdale, MCAD's Director of the MA in Creative Leadership, Dies at 57

Videos

Get a First Look at Guthrie Theater's ART Video
Get a First Look at Guthrie Theater's ART
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Stadium Medley' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Stadium Medley' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Video
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago in Minneapolis / St. Paul Hubbard Street Dance Chicago
Northrop (1/25-1/25)
SIX in Minneapolis / St. Paul SIX
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (7/16-7/28)
Buddy Holly: Oh Boy! in Minneapolis / St. Paul Buddy Holly: Oh Boy!
History Theatre (6/01-6/01)
Come From Away in Minneapolis / St. Paul Come From Away
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (6/07-6/16)
This Random World in Minneapolis / St. Paul This Random World
Theatre B (5/03-5/19)
Jesus Christ Superstar in Minneapolis / St. Paul Jesus Christ Superstar
Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Auditorium (2/08-2/08)
The Lion King in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Lion King
Orpheum Theatre (3/27-4/28)
A Unique Assignment in Minneapolis / St. Paul A Unique Assignment
History Theatre (3/16-4/07)
'Til Death: A Marriage Musical in Minneapolis / St. Paul 'Til Death: A Marriage Musical
Art House North (2/02-2/17)
Herbie Hancock Live in Minneapolis / St. Paul Herbie Hancock Live
State Theatre (4/04-4/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You