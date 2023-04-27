Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre's TUCK EVERLASTING TYA

Featuring a cast of twenty youth actors, the production runs for one weekend, April 28 - 30.

Apr. 27, 2023  

On Friday, April 28 Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre will open TUCK EVERLASTING TYA at the NorShor Theatre. Based on Natalie Babbitt's best-selling children's classic, this Theatre for Young Audiences edition of TUCK EVERLASTING is a condensed version of the Broadway musical. With a run time of 70 minutes, this production is great for folks of all ages.

Check out production photo below!

What would you do if you could live forever? Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence. When she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck family, she gets more than she could have imagined. After learning of the magic behind the Tuck's immortality, Winnie must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary decision.

Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre is a celebration of young artists ages 8 - 18 collaborating and connecting through the magic of live theatre. In this production, young performers are given the opportunity to showcase their talents and theatrical skills on the historic NorShor Theatre stage. Featuring a cast of twenty youth actors, the production runs for one weekend, April 28 - 30. Bring the entire family along to laugh and connect with one another while experiencing the magic of live theater.

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre (211 E. Superior St) Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. Up next at the Youth Theatre is DISNEY'S NEWSIES JR and THE ADDAMS FAMILY. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.duluthplayhouse.org

TUCK EVERLASTING TYA

Book by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle
Music by Chris Miller
Lyrics by Nathan Tysen
Based on the novel Tuck Everlasting by Natalie Babbitt

APRIL 28 - 30, 2023
Friday, April 28 at 6:00pm
Saturday, April 29 at 1:00pm and 4:00pm (ASL Interpreted Performance)
Sunday, April 30 at 1:00pm (Relaxed Performance) and 4:00pm

Photo Credit: Wes Drummond

Photos: First Look at Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre's TUCK EVERLASTING TYA
Evy Bradley

Photos: First Look at Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre's TUCK EVERLASTING TYA
Greyson Holste and Evy Bradley

Photos: First Look at Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre's TUCK EVERLASTING TYA
Evy Bradley

Photos: First Look at Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre's TUCK EVERLASTING TYA
Margaret McMahon

Photos: First Look at Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre's TUCK EVERLASTING TYA
The Ensemble




Ghoulish Delights Presents THE TOURIST TRAP Next Month
Ghoulish Delights Presents THE TOURIST TRAP Next Month
Ghoulish Delights, the theatre company that specializes in “sophisticated suspense,” will stage a new revised and expanded version of its thrilling 2014 Minnesota Fringe Festival production, The Tourist Trap: A Midwestern Gothic, written and directed by Tim Uren. It will be performed at the Crane Theatre, 2303 Kennedy St. NE, Minneapolis, from May 5-20.
Guthrie Theater To Host 60th Anniversary Open House
Guthrie Theater To Host 60th Anniversary Open House
The Guthrie Theater (Joseph Haj, Artistic Director) announced it will host a 60th Anniversary Open House on Sunday, May 7, marking 60 years to the day that the theater opened in 1963.
Feature: Guthrie Theater Celebrates 60 Years
Feature: Guthrie Theater Celebrates 60 Years
The Guthrie Theater (Joseph Haj, Artistic Director) today announced it will host a 60th Anniversary Open House on Sunday, May 7, marking 60 years to the day that the theater opened in 1963. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the family-friendly event will feature directing demonstrations, drop-in classes, pop-up story time, theater games for youth, coloring and craft stations and self-guided backstage tours that highlight the Guthrie's expansive in-house production shops where plays leap from page to stage.
New Native Theatre Presents THIS IS HOW WE GOT HERE By Keith Barker
New Native Theatre Presents THIS IS HOW WE GOT HERE By Keith Barker
New Native Theatre presents its second in-person, mainstage production since the pandemic, April 19 through May 7, 2023 at Dreamland Arts in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

