Photos: First Look at Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre's TUCK EVERLASTING TYA

On Friday, April 28 Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre will open TUCK EVERLASTING TYA at the NorShor Theatre. Based on Natalie Babbitt's best-selling children's classic, this Theatre for Young Audiences edition of TUCK EVERLASTING is a condensed version of the Broadway musical. With a run time of 70 minutes, this production is great for folks of all ages.

Check out production photo below!

What would you do if you could live forever? Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence. When she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck family, she gets more than she could have imagined. After learning of the magic behind the Tuck's immortality, Winnie must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary decision.



Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre is a celebration of young artists ages 8 - 18 collaborating and connecting through the magic of live theatre. In this production, young performers are given the opportunity to showcase their talents and theatrical skills on the historic NorShor Theatre stage. Featuring a cast of twenty youth actors, the production runs for one weekend, April 28 - 30. Bring the entire family along to laugh and connect with one another while experiencing the magic of live theater.



Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre (211 E. Superior St) Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. Up next at the Youth Theatre is DISNEY'S NEWSIES JR and THE ADDAMS FAMILY. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.duluthplayhouse.org



TUCK EVERLASTING TYA

Book by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle

Music by Chris Miller

Lyrics by Nathan Tysen

Based on the novel Tuck Everlasting by Natalie Babbitt



APRIL 28 - 30, 2023

Friday, April 28 at 6:00pm

Saturday, April 29 at 1:00pm and 4:00pm (ASL Interpreted Performance)

Sunday, April 30 at 1:00pm (Relaxed Performance) and 4:00pm