Photo Flash: Children's Theatre Company Presents the Minnesota Premiere of Bob Marley's THREE LITTLE BIRDS

Children's Theatre Company presents the Minnesota premiere of Bob Marley's Three Little Birds running January 19 through March 1, 2020.

This exuberant musical is based on a story by Cedella Marley (Bob Marley's daughter) with music and lyrics by Bob Marley, and adapted for the stage by Michael J. Bobbitt. The production is directed by Shá Cage, music direction by Sanford Moore, and choreography by Alanna Morris-Van Tassel. The cast includes Ellis M. Dossavi (Ziggy), KateMarie Andrews (Nansi), Kory LaQuess Pullam (Duppy), Lynnea Monique Doublette (Cedella), Nathan Barlow (Dr. Bird), and Timotha Lanae (Tacoomah). Cast and creative team bios are below.

Director Shá Cage states, "Bob Marley is a legend and his music has set forth a universal vibration of peace and harmony around the GLOBE. I am thankful for his daughter Cedella whose book Michael Bobbitt adapted the story from; which allows us to experience the richness of the music and culture alongside the growing confidence of young Ziggy."

Winter's chill has arrived, so come in from the cold and have your heart be warmed! In the tropical paradise of Jamaica, reggae music floats through the warm breeze, birds sing, and Ziggy's afraid to leave the house. He's too worried about hurricanes, evil spirits, and a sneaky, freaky, hair-grabbing trickster Duppy! But, with the help of some feathered friends and a clever bestie, Ziggy learns that "every little thing is gonna be alright." A musical that jams Jamaican style, it's a timeless tale of peace, love, and the music of Bob Marley, man.

"One of the joys of making theatre is that you get to bring an entire world to life on stage," states CTC Artistic Director, Peter C. Brosius. "And with Bob Marley's Three Little Birds, we get to bring the world of Jamaica alive. Sometimes on a snowy day in Minnesota, there's nothing more exciting than the idea of a Jamaican world; with its beaches, its birds, animals, its color and life, and its music. Bob Marley's music is extraordinary because it has united the world around how to create joy, how we can be there for each other, and how to love and support one another. I can't wait for you to be transported!"

Bob Marley's Three Little Birds runs January 19 through March 1 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage and is recommended for everyone ages 5 and up. Ticket prices range from $15 through $66 (subject to change) with ACT Pass tickets for $5. For more information, visit us online at childrenstheatre.org or call the ticket office at 612.874.0400. This production is proudly supported by Delta Airlines, Topsy Simonson, Piper Jaffray, and Thomson Reuters.

Photo Flash: Glen Stubbe Photography





