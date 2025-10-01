Owamni to Relocate to Guthrie Theater in 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Guthrie Theater and North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the James Beard Award-winning restaurant Owamni, revealed that Owamni will relocate in spring 2026 to the restaurant space on the main floor of the Guthrie Theater along the Mississippi riverfront in downtown Minneapolis.

“We couldn’t be more excited to make Owamni’s stage — a restaurant that showcases Indigenous cuisine — part of the Guthrie stages,” says Sean Sherman, chef, educator, author, activist and founder of Owamni and NATIFS. “The space at the Guthrie doubles the size of our current location, and together we will continue to reconnect people with traditional Indigenous food practices and support Native cultural revitalization and community well-being. Owamni means ‘falling water’ in the Dakota language, and we’re so glad to remain close to St. Anthony Falls, on the shores of the Mississippi, which is a source of great significance to the Dakota People.”

Guthrie Artistic Director Joseph Haj states, “We’re beyond thrilled to welcome Owamni to the Guthrie in partnership with Chef Sean Sherman and NATIFS. This mission-driven, nonprofit collaboration reflects the Guthrie’s deep commitment to our community and to enhancing the vibrancy of the Mississippi riverfront in downtown Minneapolis. Our current building site was chosen more than 20 years ago for its meaningful connection to the river, and this new partnership will deepen that connection as we prepare to celebrate two decades in our building next year. We look forward to welcoming visitors from near and far to experience a one-of-a-kind destination that honors the significance of this setting and brings people together in exciting new ways.”

“We are so grateful to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and Water Works Pavilion for giving Owamni our solid start — we outgrew our original location almost from the moment we opened,” adds Sherman. “The Guthrie space gives us the opportunity to share Indigenous cuisine with more diners, and we can’t wait to bring it to life.”

North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NATIFS) is a nonprofit organization founded by Chef Sean Sherman. NATIFS is committed to addressing the economic and health crises affecting Native communities by reestablishing Native foodways. Through its educational programs, the Indigenous Food Lab and its award-winning restaurant Owamni, NATIFS works to restore Indigenous food knowledge and sovereignty across the continent. Visit owamni.com and natifs.org.