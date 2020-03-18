Orpheum, State and Pantages Theatres Release Full List of Affected Shows and Events

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Tim Walz has declared a state of emergency in Minnesota and has issued an Executive Order to temporarily close bars, restaurants and other public accommodations including theaters and indoor performance venues effective immediately. Hennepin Theatre Trust is navigating this unprecedented situation in real time to accommodate the recommendations and announcing that the following events will be postponed or rescheduled:

· The Mindset Tour with Simon Sinek at the Pantages Theatre (Saturday, March 14)

Rescheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19

· 90s Kickback Concert (Saturday, March 21) at the Orpheum Theatre

Rescheduled for Thursday, June 4

· Anastasia (March 24 to April 5) at the Orpheum Theatre

Postponed to a later date

· Pee-Wee Herman: Big Adventure 35th Anniversary (Saturday, March 21) at the State Theatre

Postponed to a later date

· Colin Hay (Thursday, March 26) at the Pantages Theatre

Postponed to a later date

· Ben Rector (Friday, March 27) at the State Theatre

Postponed to a later date

· Peppa Pig Live! (Saturday, April 4) at the State Theatre

Postponed to a later date

· And That's Why We Drink - Here for the Boos Tours! (Saturday, April 4) at the Pantages Theatre

Postponed to a later date

· Justin Moore (Friday, April 10) at the Orpheum Theatre

Postponed to a later date

· MinnRoast 2020 (Friday, April 17) at the State Theatre

Postponed to a later date

· Trolls Live! (April 17-19) at the Orpheum Theatre

Postponed to a later date

· MasterChef Junior Live! (Saturday, April 18) at the State Theatre

Rescheduled for Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020

· Mandy Moore - Live in Concert (Sunday, April 19) at the State Theatre

Postponed to a later date

· An Evening with David Sedaris (Saturday, April 25) at the State Theatre

Postponed to a later date

· Ron White (Saturday, April 25) at the Orpheum Theatre

Rescheduled for Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020

· Celtic Woman: Celebration (Friday, May 29) at the State Theatre

Postponed to a later date

All previously purchased tickets, unless otherwise specified, will be honored for new performance dates as they are announced. Those with specific ticketing questions should call the box office at (612) 339-7007.

Hennepin Theatre Trust appreciates the leadership of our public officials and will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves to ensure the health and well-being of audiences, staff, cast and crew before anything else. The Trust also thanks the community for their patience and continued support.

Additional updates will be provided on the Hennepin Theatre Trust website at: HennepinTheatreTrust.org/updates





