Minnesota Orchestra Reveals New Principal Trumpet

The Minnesota Orchestra announced that James Vaughen has won the position of principal trumpet. Currently assistant principal trumpet with the Detroit Symphony, Vaughen is a 2023 graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music. He succeeds Manny Laureano, who will retire from the top trumpet post at the end of August after 44 years in the Orchestra. Vaughen will make his first Minnesota Orchestra appearance in concerts September 18-19 at the beginning of the Orchestra's 2025-26 season.

“James is a remarkable talent, and his playing absolutely captivated our audition committee,” said Music Director Thomas Søndergård. “This is such a key role both within the Orchestra and within our larger community, as Manny Laureano has beautifully demonstrated over the decades. We look forward to welcoming James to the Twin Cities and this great ensemble—and to introducing him to Orchestra audiences this fall.”

Vaughen is igniting interest across the trumpet world, even at an early stage in his career. He has performed throughout Europe with the London Symphony, spent four months on tour with the Canadian Brass, won the top prize at the 2023 Aeolus International Competition for Wind Instruments, served as assistant principal trumpet of Chicago's Grant Park Music Festival and held a one-year post as principal with the Indianapolis Symphony. He joined the Detroit Symphony in September 2024 as assistant principal. A native of Champaign, Illinois, Vaughen spent a year after high school serving as an AmeriCorps intern in Mississippi.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining the Minnesota Orchestra in the fall and am honored to follow Manny Laureano's impressive legacy. Hearing the Orchestra live during my final audition round I immediately felt at home with the warmth of the brass sound and inspired by the musical intensity and energy throughout the entire Orchestra,” said Vaughen. “After my audition I was met with such kindness from everyone in the Orchestra that I could not help thinking that ‘Minnesota nice' must be true. I hope that I can contribute to this culture of kindness and musical excellence and cannot wait for the 2025-26 season.”

