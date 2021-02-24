Minnesota Opera Announces Virtual Benefit Concert
The event features the world premiere of Art is a Verb, a celebration of the beauty of music and its power to change the world.
Join the Minnesota Opera for an evening dedicated to beautiful music, inspiring people, impactful programs, and the world premiere of Art is a Verb. This program will feature the writings and performances of favorite MN Opera artists.
The event takes place on February 27, 2021 with a Pre-Show at 6:30pm and the Main Program taking place from 7-8pm.
Art is a Verb is a celebration of the beauty of music and its power to change the world. The piece is organized into five sections - the introduction of the theme (Art is a Verb), each artists' journey to opera, a response to the murder of George Floyd, dreaming opera forward, and finally, a return to the theme (Art is a Verb). The piece was created in collaboration with the vocalists via group conversations, one-on-one conversations and email - the piece is largely composed of their actual words. It felt important to capture their voices, their individual stories and experiences as well as showcase their talents. Each artist chose a song that is meaningful to them to include in the libretto alongside the original music composed by B.E. Boykin.
To become an individual sponsor, please call Mallory Roberts at 630-981-7843 (mobile) or 612-342-9566 (office). Individual sponsors receive an exclusive premium gift bag, program recognition, and invitations to sponsor-only events with artists and the creative team.
Learn more at https://mnopera.org/season/2021-spring-season/2021-mn-opera-virtual-benefit/.