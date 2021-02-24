Minnesota Opera Announces Virtual Benefit Concert

Join the Minnesota Opera for an evening dedicated to beautiful music, inspiring people, impactful programs, and the world premiere of Art is a Verb. This program will feature the writings and performances of favorite MN Opera artists.

The event takes place on February 27, 2021 with a Pre-Show at 6:30pm and the Main Program taking place from 7-8pm.

Art is a Verb is a celebration of the beauty of music and its power to change the world. The piece is organized into five sections - the introduction of the theme (Art is a Verb), each artists' journey to opera, a response to the murder of George Floyd, dreaming opera forward, and finally, a return to the theme (Art is a Verb). The piece was created in collaboration with the vocalists via group conversations, one-on-one conversations and email - the piece is largely composed of their actual words. It felt important to capture their voices, their individual stories and experiences as well as showcase their talents. Each artist chose a song that is meaningful to them to include in the libretto alongside the original music composed by B.E. Boykin.

To become an individual sponsor, please call Mallory Roberts at 630-981-7843 (mobile) or 612-342-9566 (office). Individual sponsors receive an exclusive premium gift bag, program recognition, and invitations to sponsor-only events with artists and the creative team.

Learn more at https://mnopera.org/season/2021-spring-season/2021-mn-opera-virtual-benefit/.