Michael Blaustein Brings THE TASTE ME TOUR To The Pantages Theatre In December

Comedian Michael Blaustein will bring his Taste Me Tour to Minneapolis this winter for one night only. The performance will take place Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. at the historic Pantages Theatre, located at 710 Hennepin Avenue.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 25 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased in person at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave.) or online at HennepinArts.org.

Blaustein is one of the fastest-rising stand-up comedians working today. His viral comedy clips have amassed more than 900 million views across social media, and his 2024 tour sold over 72,000 tickets worldwide. He is also known as co-host of the hit podcast Stiff Socks with Trevor Wallace, which has surpassed 70 million downloads. Blaustein has collaborated with major brands including Manscaped, Liquid Death, and BetterHelp.

The event is presented by Hennepin Arts, the nonprofit organization that operates the Orpheum, State, and Pantages Theatres in downtown Minneapolis. Hennepin Arts supports statewide cultural programming and is funded in part by the Minnesota State Arts Board through a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.