MNSU Theatre Department Puts Shows on Hold For Two Weeks

Minnesota State University, Mankato has announced that all theatre and dance productions have been put on pause for the next two weeks, KEYC reports.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to pause all work on our theatre productions, including rehearsals and performances starting yesterday [Thursday, Sept. 17] and for a minimum of two weeks," said Matt Cecil, interim provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

"We hope we can restart the season in two weeks, the decision was really the result of recent evidence of the possible exposure of COVID-19 among individuals involved in those productions. Of course, the safety of our students, faculty, staff and patrons are a top priority. We just felt like it was wise to pause theater production work and performances for a couple of weeks."

Once they return to the stage, the department will resume its production of Silent Sky. Learn more about the production on the MNSU website.

