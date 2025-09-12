MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET to Open Tonight at The NorShor Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Duluth Playhouse will kick off its 2025 - 2026 season with Million Dollar Quartet, running September 12 - 28, 2025 at the historic NorShor Theatre. Inspired by the electrifying true story, this Tony Award-winning Broadway smash explodes onto the stage with the raw energy, heart, and soul that changed rock ‘n' roll forever!

On December 4, 1956, an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Million Dollar Quartet brings that legendary night to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, and celebrations. Audiences can relive the era with an incredible score of rock ‘n' roll, gospel, R&B and country hits: “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Who Do You Love?,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Hound Dog,” and many more.

Blending the heart of musical theatre with the electricity of a live concert, Million Dollar Quartet makes the most of the NorShor Theatre's roots as a historic music venue—once home to decades of live performances by artists like Charlie Parr, Trampled by Turtles, Ani DiFranco, and Cloud Cult. That rich concert legacy makes the NorShor a fitting stage for this high-octane tribute to the night these musical giants came together.

Charlie Sutton, Duluth Playhouse's new Associate Artistic Director and director of Million Dollar Quartet, says, “For me, Million Dollar Quartet is like digging up an amazing, long-forgotten piece of music history–that night when four larger-than-life artists all came together under one roof. For Duluth audiences, it's a chance to step back into a time when rock 'n' roll was just being born, to hear these legendary songs performed live, and to fall in love with the hits all over again.”

Trevor Lindley Craft, whose credits include the national tour of Once and Million Dollar Quartet with Norwegian Cruise Line, makes his Playhouse debut as Elvis Presley. Wyatt Andrew Brownell plays Jerry Lee Lewis–marking his sixth time embodying the high-energy, piano-playing legend. Davis Wood takes on the role of Johnny Cash, the gravel-voiced country music icon, while Drew Black plays Carl Perkins, the fiery guitarist known as the father of rockabilly.

Tyler Railey plays Dyanne, the glamorous and quick-witted singer who holds her own in a room full of legends, while Dan Prevette steps into the role of Sun Records founder Sam Phillips. They are joined by Mark Glen as Jay Perkins and Kurt Savela as drummer Fluke Holland, rounding out the onstage band. Covers for the production include Joe Meichsner (Sam Phillips), Aaron Dumalag (Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash), Tanner Rex Longshore (Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins), and Mackenzie Ammon (Dyanne).

Whether longtime fans or newcomers to their music, audiences are sure to be enthralled by this iconic jukebox musical as it blows the roof off the NorShor Theatre.