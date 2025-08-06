MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET to Launch Duluth Playhouse's 2025–2026 Season at The Norshor Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Duluth Playhouse will kick off its 2025–2026 season with the Tony Award-winning musical Million Dollar Quartet, running September 12–28, 2025, at the historic NorShor Theatre. Inspired by the legendary 1956 jam session between Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins, the production brings the birth of rock ‘n’ roll to life with a powerhouse score and high-octane performances.

Million Dollar Quartet is directed and choreographed by Duluth Playhouse’s new Associate Artistic Director Charlie Sutton, with music direction by Dylan Reed-Fuglestad. The musical will feature hit songs like “Hound Dog,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Great Balls of Fire,” and “Blue Suede Shoes,” blending musical theatre storytelling with the energy of a live concert. The production is particularly fitting for the NorShor, a historic venue with deep roots in live music performance.

The cast includes Trevor Lindley Craft as Elvis Presley, Wyatt Andrew Brownell as Jerry Lee Lewis, Davis Wood as Johnny Cash, and Drew Black as Carl Perkins. Tyler Railey will play Dyanne, with Dan Prevette as Sun Records founder Sam Phillips. Additional cast includes Mark Glenn as Jay Perkins and Kurt Savela as Fluke Holland. Covers include Joe Meichsner, Aaron Dumalag, Tanner Rex Longshore, and Mackenzie Ammon.

Tickets are now on sale at duluthplayhouse.org, by phone at 218-733-7555, or in person at the NorShor Theatre box office, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Performances will take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m., with audio description available September 14 and ASL interpretation offered September 19.