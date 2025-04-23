Lundstrum Performing Arts Will Host 25th Annual Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lundstrum Performing Arts, Minnesota's premier training program for dance, voice and drama, will present its 25th Annual Gala, Broadway Meets West Broadway, at 6 p.m., on Saturday, May 10, 2025. Located in North Minneapolis at 1617 North Second Street off Broadway Street, the evening supports Lundstrum's Northside Strong Scholarship Fund, ensuring that local youth can access excellent performing arts training.

The Gala features one-of-a-kind performances by Cameron Wright, The Voice contestant (Season 26, one of Michael Buble's “Fab Five”) who grew up in North Minneapolis; Jada Monè, professional singer and Lundstrum alumnus; and Broadway actor/singer John Brink, who is now a Lundstrum teaching artist. The evening also celebrates Lise Houlton, who was the artistic director of Minnesota Dance Theatre for nearly 30 years, as the 2025 Community Honoree. Tickets and more information are available at Lundstrum.org

From a single studio to a thriving arts campus in North Minneapolis, Lundstrum Performing Art's 10,000+ alumni are working and performing across the industry as Broadway dancers and actors, recording artists, writers, musicians and more. Lundstrum recently opened its North Wing studio space to expand training capacity.

Comments