Locally Grown Theatre to Present Outdoor Performances of FRANKENSTEIN/MONSTER This October

Locally Grown Theatre has announced its upcoming outdoor fall production, "Frankenstein/Monster," by Andra Laine Hunter, directed by Casey Marie Holmes. As the chilly October evenings set in and the spirit of spooky season takes hold, audiences are invited to bring their chairs and blankets to cozy up together while immersing themselves in this free haunting tale under the stars.

This modern retelling of Mary Shelley's classic explores the timeless struggle between ambition and responsibility, love and loss. When Victor Frankenstein's fiancée, Elizabeth, reveals she had a near-death experience, Victor is driven to conquer death itself, leading to consequences far beyond his control. As he grapples with grief and ambition, the story invites audiences to question: Who is the real monster?

Performance Details:

Dates: October 11-13 & 18-20

Time: 5:30 PM

Location: Dodge Nature Center's Shepard Farm (October 11-13), and Cottage Grove City Hall's Amphitheatre (October 18-20)

Tickets: Free to Attend (Donations appreciated after the show)

Whether you're a longtime fan of the story or new to the tale, "Frankenstein/Monster" promises to provoke thought and ignite conversation.

This production contains themes of death and some moments of violence. We recommend it for audience members ages 10 and older.

For more information about the production and upcoming events, please visit www.locallygrowntheatre.org.

