Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; Eagan Summer Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Standings - 12/5/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Tony Peterson - BROADWAY REVUE - Ashland Productions 43%

Erin Schwab - THE CALIFORNIA SONGBOOK - Lakeshore Theatre 17%

JoyAnn Parker - PATSY CLINE SHOW - Crooners 12%

Jennifer Grimm - THE CALIFORNIA SONGBOOK - Lakeshore Theatre 9%

Lori Dokken - THE CALIFORNIA SONGBOOK - Lakeshore Theatre 9%

Marissa Mulder - SOUVENIRS: MUSIC OF JOHN PRINE - Crooners 6%

James A. Rocco - THE CALIFORNIA SONGBOOK - Lakeshore Theatre 4%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Megan Kelly Hubbell - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan summer Community Theatre 22%

Maggie Koller - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 13%

Hannah Weinberg-Goerger - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Lyric Arts 12%

Rachel Raeon - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 6%

Sam Stoll - THE LITTLE MERMAID - 4 Community Theatre 6%

Kirsten Nelson - NEWSIES - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 6%

Kelli Foster Warder - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 4%

Renee Guittar - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 4%

Kyle Weiler - COMPANY - Ashland Productions 4%

Hannah Weinberg-Goerger - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 4%

Emily Michael’s King - EMMA - Guthrie 4%

Meg Gronau - ELF THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 3%

Heather Fisher - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 3%

Rachel Raeon - BRIGHT STAR - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 3%

Megan Kelly Hubbell - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - EaganHigh School 3%

Renee Chizek - BRIGHT STAR - St. Matthew Community Theater 2%

Kelli Foster Warder - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Theater Latte Da 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer James Taylor/ Retsey Anderson - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Community Theatre 20%

Bronson Talcott - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 16%

Christy Branham - RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theater 13%

Jessica Hughes - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 6%

Hannah Pantano - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 5%

Jennifer Kroshus - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Ashland Productions 5%

Jen Kroshus - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 5%

Christy Branham - BRIGHT STAR - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 4%

Rich Hamson - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 4%

Meghan Kent - COMPANY - Ashland Productions 4%

Lex Liang - EMMA - Guthrie 3%

Christy Branham - SHE LOVES ME - 4 Community Theatre 3%

Katy Sherman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - 4 Community Theatre 3%

Mary Wellman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 3%

Jarrod Barnes - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 2%

Khamphian Vang - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Jungle Theater / Theater Mu 2%

Retsey Anderson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Eagan High School 2%

Matthew LeFebvre - TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jodene Wartman Jim Cox - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Commmunity Theatre 17%

Quinn Forrest Masterson - RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 11%

Rob Sutherland - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 10%

Jack Strub - LITTLE WOMEN - FOG Drama 8%

Rachel Brady - RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota 7%

Jeff Anderson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cross Community Players 7%

Maria Bartholdi - ENDOMETRIOSIS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Round 5%

Christopher Teipner - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 5%

Christopher Teipner - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 4%

Amanda White - ONCE - DalekoArts 3%

Kevin Berg - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theater 3%

Kelli Foster Warder - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 3%

Peter Rothstein - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 3%

Ethan Nienaber - THE LITTLE MERMAID - 4 Community Theatre 3%

Kirsten Nelson - NEWSIES - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%

Justin Madsen - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 2%

Erin Schwab - SEUSSICAL JR. - ETC Productions 2%

Angela Timberman - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Artistry 2%

Peter Rothstein - TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 1%

Sandy Boren-Barrett - TUCK EVERLASTING - Stages Theatre Company 1%

Richard Hitchler - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Theatre 55 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Meredith McDonough - EMMA - Guthrie 25%

Lou Bellamy - THURGOOD - Penumbra Theatre 12%

Alissa Blaeser - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre in the Round 11%

Kari Steinbach - MARJORIE PRIME - Theatre in the Round 9%

Tamilla Woodard - SWEAT - Guthrie 9%

Stephen O'Toole - GEORGE ORWELL'S 1984 - Open Window Theatre 8%

Allison Vincent - WHOOSH! THE CIVIL WAR MYTHOLOGY OF MICHAEL HICKEY AND HIS PERILOUS PRECIPITATION OVER ST. ANTHONY FALLS! - Wheeler in the Sky at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 7%

Matt Saxe - TEN THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU: A DRINKING GAME-MINNESOTA - Shadow Horse Theatre/A Drinking Game Minnesota at Phoenix Theater 7%

H. Adam Harris - REDWOOD - Jungle Theater 6%

James Williams - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Paul Bunyan Playhouse 4%

Ben McGovern - GOD OF CARNAGE - Dark and Stormy 3%



Best Ensemble Performance

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan summer Theatre 15%

RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 11%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Cross Community Players 7%

JOSPEH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 5%

ENDOMETRIOSIS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Round 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Lyric Arts 5%

CINDERELLA - Rosetown Playhouse 5%

SHE LOVES ME - 4 Community Theatre 4%

URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 4%

COMPANY - Ashland Productions 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Chaska Valley Family Theater 3%

NEWSIES - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 3%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 2%

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre in the Round 2%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 2%

TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 2%

ONCE - DalekoArts 1%

SEUSSICAL JR. - ETC Productions 1%

JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 1%

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Paul Bunyan Playhouse 1%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Theatre 55 1%

EMMA - Guthrie 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jacob Hofer - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 18%

Jacob Hofer - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 15%

Jodene Wartman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Eagan High School 10%

Paul Toben - EMMA - Guthrie 10%

Jacob Hofer - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 10%

Wu Chen Khoo - MAN OF GOD - Theater Mu 10%

Grant E. Merges - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 9%

Jacob Berg - COMPANY - Ashland Productions 7%

Paul Whitaker - TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 4%

Craig Gottschalk - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 4%

Andy Kedl - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Theatre in the Round 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Madeline Huss & Noah Wilson - RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 17%

Jim Cox - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 15%

Derick Rehurick - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 12%

Sean Barker - BRIGHT STAR - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 10%

Mary Ann Boniface - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cross Community Players 8%

Bradley Beahen - ONCE - DalekoArts 7%

Harrison Wade - RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota 6%

Matt Nielsen - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 6%

Jason Hansen - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 4%

Lori Sager - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 4%

Jack Johnston - COMPANY - Ashland Productions 3%

Raymond Berg - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Theatre 55 3%

Tommy Barbarella - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 2%

Denise Prosek - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Theater Latte Da 1%

Denise Prosek - TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 1%



Best Musical

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 15%

RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 10%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota 7%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 6%

LITTLE WOMEN - FOG Drama 6%

ENDOMETRIOSIS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre in the Round 6%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Theatre 5%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Cross Community Players 5%

SIX (BOLEYN TOUR) - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 4%

CINDERELLA - Rosetown Playhouse 4%

BRIGHT STAR - Chaska Valley Family Theater 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Lyric Arts 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 3%

NEWSIES - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 3%

URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 3%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 2%

COMPANY - Ashland Productions 2%

ONCE - DalekoArts 2%

TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Eagan High School 1%

CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Jungle Theater / Theater Mu 1%

JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 1%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 1%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Theatre 55 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

EMMA - Guthrie 36%

TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 33%

EDOMETRIOSIS: THE MUSICAL - Ripped Nylon Productions 23%

ORZEL RISING - Hey Rube at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 5%

THE BUNGALOW LOFT - Fearless Comedy Productions 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Kyle Doherty - RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota 15%

Ben Habeger - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 12%

Allie Kroehler - LITTLE WOMEN - FOG Drama 6%

Collin Krieger - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 5%

Jessica Halverson - SHE LOVES ME - 4 Community Theatre 5%

Keri Hommez - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 5%

Kaitlyn Gellerman - NEWSIES - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 5%

Michael Wesely - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 4%

Marissa Noe - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cross Community Players 4%

Lucas Bueling - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 4%

Sophie LaFave - RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota 3%

Abby Holmstrom - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 3%

Reese Britts - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 3%

Leslie Vincent - ONCE - DalekoArts 3%

Paige Klemenhagen - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 2%

Quinn Forrest Masterson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Artistry 2%

Kate Piering - THE LITTLE MERMAID - 4 Community Theatre 2%

James Eiden - MATILDA - Eagan High Svhool 2%

Brianna Stole - BRIGHT STAR - Chaksa Valley Family Theatre 2%

Reese Britts - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 2%

Samantha Raun - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 2%

Sharayah Russell - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 1%

Danielle Troiano - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - Jungle Theater / Theater Mu 1%

Courtney Mae Klein - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 1%

Cecilia McCahon - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Samantha Steinmetz - EMMA - Guthrie 23%

Amelia Pedlow - EMMA - Guthrie 18%

Sam Landman - FINGER LICKIN' GOOD - Special When Lit at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 11%

Jim Detmar - 12 ANGRY MEN - Theatre LatteDa 11%

Ali Daniels - TEN THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU: A DRINKING GAME-MINNESOTA - Shadow Horse Theatre/A Drinking Game-Minnesota at Phoenix Theater 7%

Courtney Matula - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre in the Round 7%

Miriam Monasch - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Theatre in the Round 5%

Andrew Erskine Wheeler - WHOOSH! THE CIVIL WAR MYTHOLOGY OF MICHAEL HICKEY AND HIS PERILOUS PRECIPITATION OVER ST. ANTHONY FALLS! - Wheeler in the Sky at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 4%

Jeremy Stansbury - GEORGE ORWELL'S 1984 - Open Window Theatre 4%

David Denniger - MARJORIE PRIME - Theatre in the Round 3%

Kristen Mathisen - MARJORIE PRIME - Theatre in the Round 3%

Daniel Vopava - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Theater in the Round 3%

Lester Purry - THURGOOD - Penumbra Theatre 2%



Best Play

EMMA - Guthrie 39%

SWEAT - Guthrie 16%

GEORGE ORWELL'S 1984 - Open Window Theatre 9%

WHOOSH! THE CIVIL WAR MYTHOLOGY OF MICHAEL HICKEY AND HIS PERILOUS PRECIPITATION OVER ST. ANTHONY FALLS! - Wheeler in the Sky at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 8%

THURGOOD - Penumbra Theatre 8%

REDWOOD - Jungle Theater 7%

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Paul Bunyan Playhouse 6%

A SOLDIER'S PLAY - Fitzgerald Theater 5%

ORZEL RISING - Hey Rube at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 3%



Best Production of an Opera

EDWARD TULANE - MN Opera 46%

LA BOHEME - Theater Latte Da 43%

EUGENE ONEGIN - Skylark Opera Theatre 11%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Katie Edwards - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 24%

Adam Oster - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ashland Productions 16%

Peter Lerohl - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lyric 9%

Devin Hueffed - RIDE THE CYCLONE - EPE Performing Institute of Minnesota 8%

Ursula K Bowden - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 8%

Adam Oster & Jim Davis - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 8%

Devyn Becker - MARJORIE PRIME - Theatre in the Round 8%

Lex Liang - EMMA - Guthrie 6%

Peter Rothstein - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 5%

Eli Sherlock - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Theater Latte Da 3%

Benjamin Olsen - TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 3%

Nate Farley - GEORGE ORWELL'S 1984 - Open Window Theatre 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eli Wolff - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 28%

Tom Prestin - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 20%

Tom Prestin - URINETOWN - Ashland Productions 13%

Palmer Hefferan - EMMA - Guthrie 9%

Tom Prestin - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 9%

Eric Gonzales - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 8%

Mikhail Fiksel - VIETGONE - Guthrie Theater 5%

Kristin Smith - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Theatre in the Round 3%

Nate Farley - GEORGE ORWELL'S 1984 - Open Window Theatre 2%

Nicholas Tranby - THEATER LATTE DA: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Meta Lobben - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 10%

John Kurtz - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Ashland Productions 10%

Aram Eskridge - RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 8%

Ethan Nelsen - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Eagan Summer Theatre 8%

Mitchel Vosejpka - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cross Community Players 5%

Brooklyn Schwiesow - RENT - Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre 4%

Sydney Summers - LITTLE WOMEN - FOG Drama 4%

Maddie Dinndorf - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cross Community Players 4%

Elaina Waggoner - LITTLE WOMEN - FOG Drama 4%

Becca Hart - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Theater Latte Da 4%

Mack Armbruster - SHE LOVES ME - 4 Community Theatre 4%

Courtney VonVett - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 3%

Zachary Hedner - ONCE - DalekoArts 3%

Karly Hennen - THE LITTLE MERMAID - 4 Community Theater 3%

Maddie Napolski - COMPANY - Ashland Productions 3%

Sharayah Russell - BRIGHT STAR - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%

Katie Miller - COMPANY - Ashland Productions 2%

Jim Ahrens - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lyric Arts 2%

Annie Tillotson - COMPANY - Ashland Productions 2%

Janani Venkatasubramanian - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Eagan High School 2%

Sage Hovet - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Lakeshore Players 2%

Mia Okray Grubac - LITTLE WOMEN - FOG Drama 1%

Joe Voth - LEGALLY BLONDE - Cross Community Players 1%

Stacey Dolan - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Open Door Community Theatre 1%

Sasha Andreev - TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Latte Da 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Carman Lacivita - EMMA - Guthrie 27%

Jim Detmar - 12 ANGRY MEN - Theatre LaTteDa 17%

Tony Burton - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre in the Round 10%

Katie Wodele - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre in the Round 9%

Boo Segersin - ÅRSGÅNG: WHAT YOU FOLLOW FOLLOWS YOU - Winding Sheet Outfit at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 8%

Matt Saxe - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Paul Bunyan Playhouse 7%

Angela Timberman - THE HUMANS - Park Square Theatre 6%

Gabrielle Jones - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Paul Bunyan Playhouse 6%

Matt Saxe - ORZEL RISING - Hey Rube at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 6%

Aidan Gallivan - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Theatre in the Round 4%

