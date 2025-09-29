Jerry Seinfeld Will Return to the Orpheum Theatre in March 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hennepin Arts and JS Touring have announced that Jerry Seinfeld will bring his newest stand-up routines to Minneapolis for two performances at the historic Orpheum Theatre on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Seinfeld has built his career by turning everyday moments into universal comedy. After his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981, he rose to international fame as co-creator and star of Seinfeld, the groundbreaking NBC sitcom that ran for nine seasons and became one of the most acclaimed television series of all time.

His more recent work includes Emmy-nominated Netflix specials Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill, along with his celebrated series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Seinfeld has also produced films (Bee Movie, Comedian), directed on Broadway (Colin Quinn: Long Story Short), and authored three best-selling books. He most recently starred in the Netflix comedy Unfrosted, which he also directed, co-wrote, and produced.

Seinfeld continues to tour internationally, delighting audiences with his sharp observations and unmatched timing. His Minneapolis appearance is expected to be one of the comedy highlights of the 2026 season.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 3 at 10 a.m. online at HennepinArts.org and at 12 p.m. at the State Theatre Box Office.