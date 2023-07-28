Interview: Michael Conroy of FOSHAY! THE MUSICAL at Open Window Theatre

Michael Conroy as Wilbur Furton Foshay

During the Roaring Twenties, Wilbur Burton Foshay was an ambitious and successful businessman. He opened the Foshay Tower in Minneapolis and was on his way to becoming one of the richest people in the world. Fate, however, and the Great Depression had other plans for him. This world premiere new musical is the true story of a man who, by losing everything, finds himself.

Featuring Music & Lyrics by Kevin Bowen. Arrangements by William W. Brueggemann, David Neville, and Travis Anderson.

We chat with Michael Conroy who plays Wilbur Furton Foshay in the Open Window Theatre production of Forshay! The Musical.

What do you enjoy about being a part of Foshay the musical?

I’ve always enjoyed taking on works that are new and original, but what drew me to “Foshay” was the story. I have lived in the Twin Cities almost my entire life, and so have my parents and grandparents, and yet I knew practically nothing about the tower, much less the Foshay who signed his name in lights on all four sides. Even Wikipedia was scant on details. I had always admired the building architecturally and aesthetically, but I guess it was something that I just took for granted to just be there. It is absolutely an episode of Minnesota history that deserves telling though, and getting to tell this story where every fact is more interesting than the last is an absolute pleasure. Sure, there are other taller buildings have sprung up around it, but none of them have as much character.

What do you enjoy about playing Wilbur Burton Foshay?

I love that he is rooted in some historical truth but he’s still an original creation. Wilbur Foshay, like many history makers, was capable of accomplishing great things even when, and often in spite of being, a very flawed person. What kind of person is it that can be a friend of organized labor and want to make a better life for others, but also want their own name emblazoned in lights on a skyscraper four-hundred feet above everyone’s heads? If he was such a clever businessman whose actions resulted in thousands being swindled out of their fortunes, why was he also left with nothing to his name? When I visited the museum about the tower and his life on the 30th floor, what stood out to me the most amongst the antiques and memorabilia was that he looked happiest after the trials and incarceration, not before. Why? What changed? There’s no answer key in this line of work, but I have enjoyed working through these questions, examining how hubris and humility can shape us, make us, and sometimes break us, and sharing it to an audience in a compelling way through entertaining songs and dancing.

What is your favorite song in the show?

With a diverse range of musical styles employed by the composers and arrangers, my favorite song can change depending on my mood on any given day. Most days though, I think that “Time Is A Gift” is a real standout piece. It’s a highly emotional ballad from the second act sung by Wilbur at his lowest point, when he finally reckons with how his pride has created an imprisonment of his own making, both physically and spiritually, but fears and resents that it is too late to change. The song is also the most recent addition to the score, written after auditions for the production were held in March. It is a truth universally acknowledged in musical theatre, that if there is a tried-and-true convention that when one feels something strongly, they must sing about it. “Time Is A Gift” is one of those moments which is written in such a way that the music doesn’t just enhance it; it simply cannot be without it.

What is your favorite moment in the show?

My favorite moment of the show is the scene where the plans for the tower are discussed. It’s wonderfully comedic episode in the first act that answers how the Foshay Tower we know and love came to be (Art Deco golden fixtures and all) and pushes the choices and characters almost to the point of parody. Wilbur is at his most proud and indefatigable, his right-hand man Henry at his most cautious, and the architect Leon is at his most… well, French. The clash of egos and ideas are played out to maximum effect. It’s a crowd-pleaser to say the least.

What are your favorite local spots?

When I have a night off, I’m not too picky when it comes to places to go. I can be happy to go any place that has either has free-to-play trivia, serves good food, or both. That being said, I do enjoy a good view of the city; I find the one from the north side of the bar on the 27th floor of the Foshay Tower to be particularly remarkable.

