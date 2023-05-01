Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Keegan Robinson of ANTIGONICK at Full Circle Theater

This production runs May 17 - June 4, 2023

May. 01, 2023  
Keegan Robinson
Photo courtesy of Keegan Robinson

ANTIGONE is an ancient Greek play by Sophokles that depicts Antigone's heroic public defiance of King Kreon's tyrannical rule. This ever relevant play explores themes of love, family, loyalty, and civil disobedience.

We chat with cast member Keegan Robinson about this production.

Why is this play important to share with today's audience?

Well, we do not live in ancient Greek society, but historical parallels are abundant!

What is your favorite moment in this production?

It's hard to choose just one. I love the scene between Haimon and Kreon, I think it really cooks; I really like the choral ode: "How is a Greek chorus like a lawyer;" and the scene with Teiresius holds one of my favorite lines of the play: "You've made a structural mistake with life and death my dear, you've put the living underground and kept the dead up here. That is so wrong." Chills. Oh, and I like to tango!

What do you hope audiences take away from this production?

Well, I hope they enjoy themselves and find time to talk with their friends and family about their experience of the production. And that all might feel more called to engage in those mundane daily acts of resistance. Better yet, those massive, life-changing, world-shaking ones!

What are your favorite local spots?

Any lake in the summer. Recently, the Lyn46 gas station. I don't want to blow up the spot but Josie and the rest of the staff make my day whenever I find the time to stop by for a coffee, and/or gas.

Thank you Keegan for your time!

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.




From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

Interview: Keegan Robinson of ANTIGONICK at Full Circle Theater
May 1, 2023
