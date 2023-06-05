Interview: Joshua Seiter on Coming Out, Pride, and Tour to Minnesota

Joshua Seiter

Photo by Jason McCoy Photography

Joshua Seiter is a former contestant from the ABC's TV show, The Bachelorette season 11. He recently came out as bisexual.

We chat with Joshua about his journey to identifying as bisexual, advice, Pride, and Minnesota!

When did you know that you identified as bisexual? What steps did you take in your journey to get there?

Mine was sort of “journey by piecemeal.” I can’t say it happened in a specific place and time, but was rather fragmented, a fabric woven from disparate experiences over time. My first memory of feeling “different” was when I was about 9-10. I knew I was attracted to more than just the opposite sex. However, because I was homeschooled from preschool up until college, I wasn’t able to act on how I felt, or even truly know how I felt, until I left home and the Christian conditioning that came with it. I feel like my journey is most characterized by stepping out of my comfort zone repeatedly, and really trying to let my heart be my guide, rather than societal expectations. Being an exotic dancer touring the country also allowed me to step out of my comfort zone both professionally and sexually. Each rung of the bisexual ladder that is my journey was characterized by embracing change, evolving, and trying to keep an unbiased and open heart. It’s amazing how much we are conditioned and trained to be a certain way. So, I guess my journey was one of liberation. Of breaking out of those chains of religious conditioning, and truly trying to find out who I was and what I thought, without simply regurgitating religious dogma. And in the last few weeks that version of myself has really crystallized.

What is your definition or how would you explain bisexuality to someone who may not be familiar with the term?

Bisexuality for me—and admittedly it varies person to person—is a strong attraction to multiple genders. Whereas pansexuality is characterized by lack of relevance of one’s gender, bisexuality for me is dominated by a strong attraction to multiple genders. Where there is an absence of emphasis on gender in pansexuality in favor of the soul, bisexuality is the inverse: a strong attraction to multiple genders. That to me is the salient difference. Earlier on in my journey I identified as pansexual, but I now feel more aligned with bisexuality, though each is certainly up for interpretation and is a rather subjective category and label. I’m sure some people would disagree with my characterization of bisexuality, but that is how I view it.

In discovering your self identity, what advice do you have for others who may still be trying to figure out their own identity?

My advice is really ask yourself if you truly feel something in your gut, or if you only feel it because society has conditioned you to feel it. So much is socially constructed, including how we identify and what language we use to identify it. Try your best to follow your heart and soul, and know that the amount of honesty and truth in your journey is inversely related to the amount of conditioning you’ve undergone up until this point. It may take time, but the real you will eventually emerge.

It’s Pride month! Yay! What does Pride mean to you? Do you have any fun Pride plans?

Pride is freedom. Pride is the inverse of living in shame. Pride is actively enjoying life, as opposed to living in the shadows. Pride is the ability to finally be human. I will be attending a few local parades in my area and gathering with close family and friends!

Joshua Seiter

Photo courtesy of Joshua Seiter

Did you ever participate in theater or have you seen a Broadway show? Any that you enjoyed?

I never did theater, although it was a dream of mine since I was 5-6. Unfortunately, as a homeschooled child, public school theater, which was the only theater in town, was not available to me. This is one of my biggest regrets from being taught at home. I would have really loved being immersed in the theater culture. However I have seen Rent, Wizard of Oz, and a few other plays as an adult, and I absolutely loved them.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you’d want to check out if you visit?

My family actually hails from the twin cities, and I have been through St. Paul/Minneapolis multiple times. I was just in Minnesota two weeks ago for the male revue I’m headlining, first in Buffalo then in Rochester. I absolutely loved Rochester. I will be back in Minnesota June 23-24 for our Click Here. Our shows are open to anyone who wants to come, and each show doubles as a food drive for local animal shelters. We also donate a portion of the proceeds to help combat animal abuse.

Thank you Joshua for your time! We look forward to having you back in Minnesota!

For more information on the tour that Josh will be back in Minnesota for on June 23rd-24th, please click the ticket link button below for more information.

You can find Joshua on instagram @josh_seiter_official

