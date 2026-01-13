Interview: Glen Phillips of GLEN PHILLIPS (TOAD AND THE WET SPROCKET) at Dakota Jazz Club

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Glen Phillips has spent nearly forty years writing songs that balance melodic warmth with emotional honesty. As the lead singer and primary songwriter of Toad the Wet Sprocket, he helped define the band’s enduring folk-pop sound, while also building a varied solo career and collaborating on projects ranging from Mutual Admiration Society (with members of Nickel Creek) to the experimental Remote Tree Children.

Still driven by curiosity, Phillips continues to find new ways to write. For the past decade, he’s participated in a weekly songwriting challenge with Texas folk artist Matt The Electrician, an exercise that pushes him outside his usual patterns and keeps the process fresh.

2025 was a packed year, with solo shows across the U.S., tours with John Craigie and Colin Hay, and a major summer run with Toad the Wet Sprocket. In 2026, Phillips plans to begin work on a new solo album, alongside new material for Toad and an upcoming acoustic release. He’ll bring that ongoing creative momentum to the Dakota Jazz Club in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 23, 2026.

We chat with Glen Phillips about his upcoming concert and being back in Minnesota.

What are you looking forward to while performing at the Dakota Jazz Club?

I remember the dinner being really good, and the place itself—and the staff—having a great vibe. I had a wonderful time the last time I played there, so I’m hoping to build on that experience.

What do you hope attendees take away from your concert?

I hope they feel better walking out than they did walking in. Music helps me get through life, and I want to do that for other people too. If I can make them tear up a little on the way there, that’s a bonus.

Do you have a favorite song you always enjoy performing?

That really changes from night to night. Lately, I’ve been playing “A Case of You” by Joni Mitchell and really enjoying it.

Have you been to Minneapolis before? Any favorite places or spots you’re hoping to visit while you’re here?

I’ve been there quite a bit. I actually bought my first good acoustic guitar there. I’ve played a number of venues and have some good friends in the area. When I’m in town, I try to get some Vietnamese food, have breakfast at the French Meadow, and take a walk by the river if I can.

Thank you Glen for your time, we look forward to having you here!

