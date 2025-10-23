Interview: Dean Holt of DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It is that time of year again! It is time for another trip to Whoville and the Grinch and his trusty pup Max are back to add that extra sparkle to the holiday season! Broadway World was lucky enough to catch director and resident company member, Dean Holt for a few quick words!

BW: You are back in the driver’s seat for your second year directing this magical tale, what did you learn from last year’s experience that you will incorporate this time around?

DH:Yes, another opportunity to strengthen the storytelling! I think the best thing I learned from last year was the strength of the details, little moments that could seem insignificant helped create a richness to the story and the community of Whoville. Finding truthful connections between characters, helping to create smaller stories within the larger one, made us all feel a deeper relationship to the show and each other. I hope to build upon focusing small moments for large impact and trusting that story is our best guide to the choices we are making.

BW: What are you hoping to do differently?

DH: I'm very interested in creating more moments for our audience, I want to personalize the experience for them with interactions, sentiment, nostalgia, laughter, all the good things that make the holidays special. Some of the new choices from last year were very effective, so I'd to lean in a bit more with those and build on other moments of opportunity. We've added some scenic elements, fine-tuned some musical moments, and looked at new ways to deepen our storytelling with the script. I'm excited to share these!

BW: How do you keep things fresh each year playing Max while working with the same core cast members that assume the main adult roles each year?

DH: I think the strength of this story helps keep it fresh, its message and characters feel so good to put on each year, like a favorite sweater. I think that this familiarity of the piece and people is also its strength. I've worked with some of these performers for 25+ years, that connection and trust can go a long way in the rehearsal room. We understand the request and we all take great pride in providing an excellent audience experience, you can feel a lift to the room as we get started. We also add new to our cast each year which helps create fresh opportunities and choices, it's never truly the same show twice. No one wants to just repeat what they did the year before, but rather build upon choices and remain curious about what could be, reaching for something just out of reach each time.

BW: Are there any fun initiation rituals that you do with the cast to welcome the newcomers?

DH: I always have us start by watching the original 1960's cartoon, it is such a beautiful example of strong story and community. The cartoon and the book were all that existed when our playwright, Tim Mason, wrote this show. I think looking at those inspirations for our production is the best guide to the world we are trying to create. In its simplicity is great depth and impact, moments magnified by the feelings within them. Other than that, no "initiations", just a welcoming spirit like the Whos as we try to make our new show together, honoring those that have touched it before us.

BW: Are there any changes to the staging this year that you can tease?

DH: Well, I'm looking to add to the feel of some of our locations (i.e. Mount Crumpet and Whoville) so we are exploring some projections for that. We've also built our stage floor out further to the audience to bring things a little closer, added some new props for specific moments within the show, crafted some personalized audience interaction moments, and there are some fun new musical ideas we are playing with. This show is always evolving so I'm excited to see what the next discovery is, we might just find it with our first audience so stay tuned.

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas runs November 4, 2025- January 4, 2026.