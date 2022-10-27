Interview: Ann Morrison of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG POST SHOW DISCUSSION WITH ORIGINAL CAST MEMBER ANN MORRISON at Ritz Theater

Theater Latte Da's production of Merrily We Roll Along is currently playing at the Ritz Theater now through November 6th.

Ann Morrison, the original Mary Flynn in MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Broadway, will be at the Ritz Theater leading our post-show discussion after the matinee performance this Sunday, Oct 30!

We chat with Ann about her visit to the production and post discussion.

What are you looking forward to seeing Theatre Latte Da's production of Merrily We Roll Along at the Ritz Theatre?

I am so thrilled to be seeing Peter Rothstein's vision of Merrily We Roll Along. Peter graciously invited me to join an online panel discussion with some of us connected to the 1981 Broadway production of Merrily We Roll Along a few weeks back and when he described his vision I burst out saying I would love to be a part of the audience. I have seen many productions of Merrily over the years and find it interesting how it has been interpreted by different companies. I also love to invite actors who play the role of Mary Fynn to my Mary Flynn Club. This has been something I have done since the first revision at La Jolla Playhouse with Heather MacRae. I am so grateful for Theatre Latte Da's invitation to come and play.

What do you hope attendees take away from the post-show discussion you're leading?

I hope the audience at the post-show discussion will be curious about the origin of the original musical version of Merrily We Roll Along and have fun hearing about the perspectives back then after seeing the version they will have just experienced with Theater Latte Da. I always love it when the past and present embrace.

I have just finished workshopping my new solo theatre piece called Merrily From Center Stage about my memories of the 1981 production as Mary Flynn but mostly focused on the 6 weeks preview period. I have such a great time revisiting the songs of that particular production, especially songs that were only on that production. I first presented the piece at 54 Below in New York. I hope to be bringing it around the country and abroad starting this spring.

Have you been to Minnesota before Any favorite places in Minnesota?

Yes, I have been to Minneapolis several times and I love the Twin Cites theatre scene.

The last time I was in Minneapolis I played Meg Boyd in the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts production of Damn Yankees directed by James A Rocco, an old friend.

My favorite places are with the people I am with at the time. I love seeing Minneapolis through their eyes.

Thank you Ann for your time, we look forward to having you here in Minneapolis!

