Interview: Aaron VanDanacker of THE LAST 5 YEARS at Ashland Productions

The Last Five Years is currently playing at Ashland Productions as part of their Project Give Back. This production is running now through March 16, 2025. We chat with Aaron Vandanacker, who plays Jamie in this production.

What do you enjoy most about your role in The Last Five Years?

I’ve really enjoyed the mentoring aspect of this show, which is such a big part of what drives Project Give Back. Sarah and I are both acting as self-directors, which means we get to mentor a new generation of young directors while also bringing this incredible story to life on stage. It’s a lot of hats to wear, but since Sarah and I are both teachers, it feels like second nature to work with the students in the program. I’ve also loved having the chance to step back on stage as an actor after spending so much time in the world of music directing and voice teaching for over a decade. It's been a fun challenge to push myself out of my comfort zone, collaborating with Sarah, the student directors, and the Production Team to make this show come together while also continuing to grow as an actor.

Student Directors for Ashland Productions The Last 5 Years

Photo by Kara Salava

Do you have a favorite song from The Last Five Years?

It’s funny, but my favorite song has ended up being The Schmuel Song—a track I used to skip over whenever I first listened to the cast album! But when you really dive into it, Jamie is trying to encourage Cathy to take a leap and chase her dream of becoming an actress. He’s so earnest in wanting to help her, and the song is full of humor and energy. It’s got this hilarious character-driven storytelling, and you really see Jamie’s love for Cathy shine through. Plus, it’s a blast to sing while jumping up and down on a couch! Definitely a fun challenge.

Do you have a favorite moment in The Last Five Years?

I think my favorite moment in the show has to be the end of Movin’ Too Fast. It’s such a special moment because I got to collaborate with my sister, Marissa Finn, who choreographed the end of that number. We’d been wanting to work together for years, so this was the perfect opportunity. I told her to go easy on me since I’m belting up in the rafters during the song, but in typical sibling fashion, she came up with some really cool—yet challenging—footwork! Let’s just say, it’s definitely keeping me on my toes, and I’ve had to put in some serious practice.

Sarah Shervey (Cathy) & Aaron VanDanacker (Jamie)

​​​​​​Photo by Kara Salava

What are your favorite local spots?

I’ve got a couple of local spots I love. Sak’s Sports Bar in Vadnais Heights is a huge supporter of Ashland Productions and a great place to hang out before or after the show. Another favorite of mine is Tono’s Pizzaria + Cheesesteaks, which is another perfect pre or post-show spot. And as a fun bonus, you might even bump into some of our Ashland family working there! Ashland is in the perfect spot for a “dinner and a show” kind of night because there are so many great restaurants and bars nearby, especially by the Maplewood Mall.

Thank you Aaron for your time! For more tickets and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

