Illusion Theater to Present Free Outdoor Summer Series at At Lyndale Gardens

ILLUSION THEATER will once again present ILLUSION. Outside. Live at Lyndale Gardens.

A Free Outdoor Summer Series on Wednesday evenings in July and August in Richfield Minnesota, 6400 Lyndale Avenue South, generously sponsored by The Cornerstone Group.

Performers for this year's series include Kevin Kling, Simone Perrin, Dan Chouinard, Patty Peterson, Denny Malmberg, Prudence Johnson and Yazmin with her Beat Zero Band, Aimee K. Bryant, Dane Stauffer, Adi Yeshaya, Chris Stauffer, Darryl Boudreaux, the State Fair Favorite History on a Schtick, Honeywine, and the return of the exuberant Afro-Caribbean music of Malamanya.

Colleen Carey, of the Cornerstone Group, said "We built the Amphitheater at Lyndale Gardens purposefully to have a community gathering space. We are thrilled to have ILLUSION THEATER again program this Summer Series in our Lyndale Gardens Amphitheater."

Bonnie Morris, ILLUSION Producing Director, says "Colleen Carey offered us the opportunity to program the Lyndale Gardens Amphitheater the summer we were all coming out of COVID. It was an opportunity for us to bring the performers often seen on Illusion's stage to this beautiful environment. Now again ILLUSION is bringing wonder, music, and magic to the shores of Richfield Lake.

Wednesday, July 17 at 7:00pm

Prudence Johnson and Yazmin

Twin Cities vocalist Prudence Johnson proudly joins pianist-singer-songwriter Yazmin and her powerhouse Latin-jazz trio Beat Zero to kick off our 2024 Lyndale Garden Series with a mix of poignant songwriting and infectious Latin American rhythms.

Wednesday, July 24 at 7:00pm

Kevin Kling, Simone Perrin & Dan Chouinard

Kevin Kling first performed his play 21A at Illusion's warehouse, now we've made it a tradition to invite Kevin, his favorite chanteuse Simone Perrin and fellow storyteller Dan Chouinard to Lyndale Gardens with stories and music to lighten our hearts and souls.

Wednesday, July 31 at 7:00pm

Give Get Sistet

Aimee K. Bryant brings this expandable, improvisational chorus of Black women and non-binary artists based in the Twin Cities with ties around the world. Using a cappella singing and vocal improvisation, Give Get Sistet sing with great generosity and daring, the music they make is unlike any other ensemble you've heard.

Wednesday, August 7 at 7:00pm

Song of the Open Road

Join Dane Stauffer, Adi Yeshaya (keyboards), Kris Stauffer (bass), and Darryl Boudreaux (percussion) for a swinging, rocking, reflective night to salute the endless American fascination with the open road. Songs and stories from Johnny Cash to Nat King Cole, Joni Mitchell to Roger Miller, John Steinbeck to Jack Kerouac.

Wednesday, August 14 at 7:00pm

Growing Up Richfield

with Dan Chouinard, Patty Peterson, Denny Malmberg

Dan Chouinard is familiar to many as a pianist, accordionist, storyteller, and writer of shows for public radio, clubs, and theater. Did you know he grew up in Richfield in the '60s and '70s? Join Dan and two other stellar Richfield musicians, both from legendary musical families - vocalist-radio host Patty Peterson and performer-educator Denny Malmberg as they walk us through their Richfield baby boomer childhoods and share stories about the people, places, and songs that inspired them.

Tuesday, August 20 at 7:00pm

History-on-a-Schtick & Honeywine

[Note this performance is on Tuesday August 20, rather than on Wednesday]

A show usually only seen at the State Fair, with appearances by Betty Crocker, Paul Bunyan, and The Dough Boy comes to Richfield. The Minnesota History Center and the State Fair Foundation commissioned this musicale in 2015, and it has been entertaining Minnesota State Fairgoers ever since. Written and directed by longtime Illusion Artistic Associate Beth Gilleland with musical direction by Kevin Dutcher, featuring Bonni Allen, Aimee K. Bryant, Ricky Morisseau, and Jim Robinson. Hear the "Ten Thousand Lake Polka," watch Betty Crocker host a quiz show with Minnesota icons and listen to Paul Bunyan's sweetheart Lucette sing "It's All About Paul."

Plus, Honeywine is an all-original trio Dorian Chalmers, Becky Schlegel, and Dennis Curley who step on the stage to share their pure, sweet Americana sound.

Wednesday, August 28 at 6:30pm (note earlier start)

Malamanya

The return of our favorite Afro-Caribbean Band. Music for your Dancing Soul

Dates. Performers and Performances Subject to Change

For more information visit: https://www.illusiontheater.org

