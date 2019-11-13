Holiday Events and Shows Announced For The Hennepin Theatre District In Downtown Minneapolis

Hennepin Theatre Trust is presenting a variety of holiday shows this year to celebrate the Twin Cities holiday season at the Orpheum, State, and Pantages Theatres. The season starts Twin Cities-favorite The New Standards who will once again bring jazz, humor and special guests to their annual holiday show. Best-selling pianist Jim Brickman performs holiday favorites and number-one songs in A Christmas Celebration. The Minneapolis-based vocal group The Blenders celebrate 30 years with their Holiday Soul Tour. Finally, Sounds of Blackness: The Night Before Christmas will showcase the Grammy Award-winning vocal group's talents with a festive, family-friendly performance.

Friday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7 at 4 and 8 p.m.

State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Tickets range from $25 (discounted matinee performance only) to $120.

The "truly beloved[MF1] " (Star Tribune) New Standards have been entertaining crowds for over ten years with their treasured Twin Cities holiday tradition. Minneapolis-based musicians Chan Poling, Steve Roehm, and John Munson will bring together musicians, dancers and a lineup of exciting surprise guests, both local and not-so-local. The trio will also present a shorter, one-act performance at 4 p.m. with discounted tickets. Expect a soulful, funny holiday celebration-with some fun twists, of course!

Jim Brickman: A Christmas Celebration

Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Tickets range from $49 to $79.

Grammy-nominated Jim Brickman is one of the best-selling piano artists of all time, and he's bringing his signature style to the Pantages Theatre for the holidays. "A Christmas Celebration" is an uplifting, family-friendly tradition full of holiday classics, hit songs and stunning vocals.

Thursday., Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2 p.m.

Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Tickets are $48

The Blenders return with their magnificent Holiday Soul Tour at the Pantages Theatre. The group is celebrating 30 years with their unique style of vocal, harmony-based music, appearing with acts including Jay Leno, Howie Mandel, Chicago, Chuck Berry and more.

Wednesday., Dec. 18 and Thursday., Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Tickets range from $28.50 to $58.50.

Currently directed by Gary Hines, the vocal and instrumental ensemble Sounds of Blackness is bringing their traditional holiday show to the Pantages Theatre. The Grammy Award-winning group performs across genres, from gospel to soul to jazz. Sounds of Blackness has scored hits on the Billboard R&B and Hot Dance Music/Club Play Charts.

Non-holiday themed:

Wednesday, Nov. 20 to December 1

Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Two special weekday 1 p.m. matinees on Thursday, Nov. 21 and Friday, Nov. 29

No performance on Thanksgiving evening

Tickets start at $50

Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera returns to Minneapolis as part of its North American tour. Hailed by critics as "bigger and better than ever before," this production boasts many exciting special effects including the show's legendary chandelier, new scenic and lighting designs, new staging and choreography. The beloved story and thrilling score will be performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this Phantom one of the largest productions now on tour.

Tuesday, Dec. 10 to Sunday, Dec. 15

Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Tuesday to Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 / 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 / 6:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $40

The critically acclaimed smash-hit Broadway musical The Band's Visit is the winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, making it one of the most Tony-winning musicals in history.a?? It is also a Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Theater Album. With a score that seduces your soul and sweeps you off your feet, and featuring thrillingly talented onstage musicians, The Band's Visit rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry, and ultimately, brings us together.

Also appearing:

Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home Christmas Show

Sat., Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Tickets range from $46 to $66.

Tues., Dec. 3 at 8:00 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.)

Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Tickets range from $43 to $59.50. VIP Package available for $170.50.

Fri., Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. and Sat., Dec. 7 at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Orpheum Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Tickets range from $33 to $103.

Fri., Dec. 13 - Mon., Dec. 23

State Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

Tickets range from $30 to $75.





