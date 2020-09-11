Hennepin Theatre Trust Presents JIM BRICKMAN COMFORT & JOY AT HOME LIVE! Virtually

He will be performing for Minneapolis on Friday, Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. (CT).

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced today that Grammy-nominated Songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman will be taking the nation by storm this holiday season with the "Comfort & Joy at Home 2020" Virtual Tour. He will be performing for Minneapolis on Friday, Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. (CT). Fans and their families can enjoy this unique virtual concert experience from the comfort of home, while supporting Hennepin Theatre Trust's nonprofit mission during this challenging time.

Brickman will bring the live concert experience up close and personal by blending yuletide memories and holiday carols with his own hit songs such as, "The Gift," "Sending You A Little Christmas," "Angel Eyes" and "If You Believe." Brickman will warm the hearts of all as sweet sounds of faith and love make spirits bright, bringing family and friends together for anything but a silent night.

The Jim Brickman's Christmas tradition continues, with a front row experience like never before.

Tickets for Jim Brickman - Comfort & Joy at Home LIVE! Virtually go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. at HennepinTheatreTrust.org. Proceeds from ticket sales will help the Trust continue its mission of creating positive change through its lineup of Broadway shows and concerts, educational programs and community collaborations.

Gold package ($75) above, Zoom Room meet and greet with Jim and a gift package delivery including a program, Comfort & Joy CD, T-shirt, autographed photo and goodies.

Diamond package ($125) includes above and admittance to the online After Show party with Jim.

A portion of each ticket purchased to this LIVE event will be benefit Hennepin Theatre Trust's nonprofit mission.

Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time earning 22 Number One albums and 33 Top 20 Radio Singles in the industry bible, Billboard Magazine. He's garnered two Grammy nominations, gospel music's Dove Award, two SESAC Songwriter of the Year Awards, and the Canadian Country Music Award. He also has a music scholarship named for him by his alma mater, the prestigious Cleveland Institute of Music. Brickman is one of pop-music's most fascinating success stories. He jumped from a career as a jingle writer of famous tunes for advertising, to reviving the romantic standard of the popular song. His first album release was 1995's "No Words," and he's gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide.

His and star-studded vocal collaborations, have crossed genres to feature luminaries like, Lady Antebellum, Carly Simon, Michael W. Smith, Herb Alpert, Michael Bolton, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis, Kenny Loggins, John Oates, Martina McBride, Wayne Brady, Jane Krakowski, and countless country, Broadway, pop and jazz musicians. He's written three best-selling books, starred in five TV concert specials, and is in the 22nd season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show: "The Jim Brickman Show." New in 2020, Brickman Bedtime Story podcast every Tuesday night can be seen on Facebook LIVE and heard on Pandora, Apple Spotify and iHeart podcasts. A true artist that lives and breathes the music he creates; Jim Brickman is thrilled to introduce fans to a groundbreaking LIVE virtual concert experience this holiday season.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You