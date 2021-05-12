Hennepin Theatre Trust Announces Rescheduled Tour Date for MASTERCHEF LIVE! at the State Theatre

Hennepin Theatre Trust revealed that TCG Entertainment, leaders in live tour productions, and Endemol Shine North America, producers of the hit culinary competition series MASTERCHEF, premiering Wed., June 2 (7-8 p.m. CT) on FOX, and MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, jointly announced the popular tour of 2019, MasterChef Junior Live!, is now MasterChef Live! and features some of your favorite contestants from both series. The tour will make its rescheduled stop in Minneapolis at the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at 7 p.m.

MasterChef Live! follows the initial MasterChef Junior Live! tour, which sold-out venues from coast-to-coast in 2019.

Tickets are on sale now to the general public at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

Thursday

Nov. 18

7 p.m.

State Theatre

Tickets: $35, $45, $55

A limited number of VIP packages for $125 are available for sale.

All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored. Customers unable to attend the rescheduled performance may request a refund at the original point of purchase. All pricing includes a Building and Restoration Fee of $4.

"TCG is thrilled to bring back live entertainment so we can continue to share the fun of MasterChef Live! to audiences around the country. The addition of MASTERCHEF contestants along with MASTERCHEF JUNIOR brings great moments from both TV series to a LIVE setting. Families will enjoy watching and participating in the show as much as we have enjoyed creating it," said Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of MasterChef Live!

"On the heels of a successful run of MasterChef Junior Live! with our partners TCG Entertainment, we are excited to provide an extra serving of fun, food and excitement to our fans and viewers with MasterChef Live!," said Amber Sheppo, SVP, Licensing, Endemol Shine North America. "With the addition of MASTERCHEF contestants cooking alongside our junior chefs, the culinary chemistry is irresistible, and they can't wait to share more tips, recipes and behind-the-scenes stories with theatre audiences live on stage across the country this Fall."

MasterChef Live! brings MASTERCHEF & MASTERCHEF JUNIOR directly to fans and foodies alike...LIVE on stage! The family-friendly show will feature head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges with past MASTERCHEF & MASTERCHEF JUNIOR contestants,a??and an overall immersive audience experience fun for all ages. A limited number of VIP Packages will be available and will include a premium seat, cast meet-and-greet, Q&A sessions, a signed show poster, photos and more! Exclusive MasterChef Live! merchandise also will be available for purchase.

a??

MasterChef Live!a??cast to be announced at a later date.

a??

Come be a part ofa??MasterChef Live!a??It's an experience for the whole family and a recipe for a guaranteed good time!

To learn more about MasterChef Live! and to purchase exclusive tour merchandise, visit MasterChefLiveTour.com.

Hennepin Theatre Trust is a nonprofit organization that creates positive change through the arts. We serve the community through our three historic theatres - the Orpheum, State and Pantages - and our unique arts, culture and education programs. All performances of the Broadway on Hennepin series are supported by Bank of America. Learn more at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.