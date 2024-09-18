Hennepin Arts and Broadway Across America Invites Aspiring Theatre Professionals to Apply for BTC Regional Apprenticeship

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hennepin Arts has announced that its Broadway presenting partner Broadway Across America is now accepting applications for the fourth annual Broadway Across America (BAA) • Black Theatre Coalition (BTC) Regional Apprenticeship program through Oct. 18, 2024.

This nationwide, educational paid apprenticeship takes place over 14 weeks in the spring of 2025 and is offered to applicants with a demonstrated passion to increase the involvement of those that have been historically underrepresented in American Theater. The program showcases the inner workings of the commercial theater business and Broadway touring.

This intensive educational program begins with 13 weeks of in-depth learning in the Broadway Across America office in Minneapolis, where Apprentices will learn about topics like, Ticketing, Marketing Strategy, Operations, and more. Apprenticeships are also available in the following Broadway Across America offices: : New York City, Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Louisville, Ottawa, Salt Lake City and Seattle. To close out the semester, the Apprentices will travel to New York City for a week of networking, on-the-job learning, and to see Broadway shows.

“Everyone at Broadway Across America and the John Gore Organization is very happy to be launching applications for the fourth year of this program,” said John Gore Organization President Lauren Reid. “We have seen many brilliant early career professionals enter our industry after completing the apprenticeship, and we can't wait to welcome a new cohort of Apprentices to the program. We are proud to partner with BTC to create more pathways for the future workforce of the theater community.”

“We're excited to continue our partnership with Broadway Across America, offering opportunities that uplift underrepresented voices. Through our partnership with BAA, we're building a more equitable industry," said co-founders of BTC T. Oliver Reid and Warren Adams. “This program provides crucial, hands-on experience for those usually left out of the conversation and helps ensure that the future of American theater reflects the diversity of its artists and audiences.”

The BAA•BTC Regional Apprenticeship works to equip participants with the tools necessary to be successful in the industry. It also provides a foundation of mentors and colleagues to whom they can turn to for support as they pursue a career beyond the stage. Past alumni of the BAA•BTC Regional Apprenticeship program have gone on to work at Tony Awards Productions, Foresight Theatrical, Daryl Roth Productions, Disney Yellow Shoes, Broadway Across America and more.

“The BAA/BTC Regional Apprenticeship gave me the opportunity to be an insider in an industry that, under ordinary circumstances, had been just out of reach” said, Trey Robinson, Communications Coordinator for Broadway Across America. “This Apprenticeship has proven a pivotal moment in my professional journey, allowing me a front row seat to witness and learn about the intricacies, challenges, and innovations that shape the theater industry.”

Students pursuing degrees in fields like Arts Administration, Business Administration, Marketing, Public Relations/Communications, Theater Studies, Finance/Accounting, Human Resources, Pre-Law, Arts Ticketing/Sales/Operations, and other fields of study that relate to commercial theater presenting are welcome in the program. A variety of perspectives, backgrounds, abilities, and opinions are very much encouraged to apply

Interested applicants can find the application form and more information at: www.broadwayacrossamerica.com/apprenticeship

Hennepin Arts drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres — Orpheum, State, Pantages and Dudley Riggs — and event center at 900 Hennepin Avenue light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Arts is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at HennepinArts.org.

BTC was founded by T. Oliver Reid and Warren Adams during the Summer of 2019. They identified the disparity between the growing inclusivity onstage, versus the almost non-existence of diverse professionals off stage. They invited their colleague, Reggie Van Lee, to join them as Co-Founder in their march towards dismantling the systemically racist and biased ideology in the theatrical job space. BTC officially filed as a nonprofit 501(c)(3) in June of 2020. BTC provides emerging, mid-career, and career-changing diverse professionals opportunities to learn the theater-making process from leaders at the highest levels in executive, creative, producing, and administrative areas while developing a strong network for continued success and employment in the industry. For more information about BTC, visit their website www.BlackTheatreCoalition.org where eligible candidates can explore and apply for current and upcoming positions.

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office, and Broadway Brands. Led by 22-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 450,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney's The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, and Hamilton. Current productions include &Juliet, Hadestown, Hamilton, Hell's Kitchen, MJ: The Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Outsiders and Stereophonic. BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com

The John Gore Organization is the leading presenter, distributor, and marketer of Broadway theater worldwide. Under the leadership of 22-time Tony-winning theater producer and owner John Gore, its family of companies includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands. The company presents shows in 48 cities across North America as well as on Broadway, Off-Broadway, London's West End, Japan, and China. It has won Tony Awards in every producing category as well as numerous other Drama League, Drama Desk, and Olivier Awards. The John Gore Organization is committed to supporting theater access and education programs that introduce Broadway to the next generation of audiences and theater professionals. JohnGore.com

Comments