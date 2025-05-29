Hennepin Arts Reveals 2024-2025 Spotlight Education Jimmy Award Nominees

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hennepin Arts has announced that Reagan Kern of Duluth Denfeld High School and Indigo Gabriel of Kennedy High School (Bloomington) will represent Minnesota at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (the Jimmy Awards) – a national celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance and elevating the importance of theater arts education in schools.

The announcement was made last evening following orientation for Spotlight Showcase presented by PNC, Hennepin Arts' annual event that formally recognizes the extraordinary achievements of the students and educators who make up Minnesota's vibrant high school theater community. Spotlight Showcase takes place Monday, June 9 to Tuesday, June 10 at the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave.).

“Reagan and Indigo truly embody the bold spirit and unwavering dedication that define Spotlight Education,” said Todd Duesing, president and CEO of Hennepin Arts. “Their journeys—from their school stages to leadership roles that uplift their peers and communities—showcase how arts in education ignite confidence, collaboration and resilience. They represent the very essence of what we stand for: brighter and braver young voices who lead by example—lifting others up and helping shape the next generation of bold leaders in Minnesota and beyond.”

The Jimmy Awards/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) are presented by The Broadway League Foundation, Inc. The NHSMTA invites two nominees from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a rigorous theatre intensive that includes coaching sessions, training and rehearsals led by some of Broadway's most accomplished professionals. Nominees will spend ten days in New York City from Friday, June 13, 2025, through Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Throughout the week, their efforts will lead to one extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage. The 16th annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 23, 2025, at the Minskoff Theatre. For more information, please visit www.JimmyAwards.com.

Kern, a graduating senior from Duluth and previous Triple Threat Award recipient in 2024, performed in her school's production of Legally Blonde as Elle Woods and is excited to represent Minnesota when she heads to New York City. “Through my time working with theatre companies in my community I have fostered relationships and built connections that Denfeld Theatre has been able to draw on for both artistic and financial support,” said Kern. “I strive to be a leader in the classroom, on stage and in my community. My involvement with Spotlight has supported my leadership goals.”

Gabriel exemplifies the spirit of teamwork and support that are at the heart of Spotlight. “I started with a small role in Mamma Mia! my freshman year, but by sophomore year, I was cast as Jack Kelly in Newsies. Stepping into that lead role, I quickly realized it was my responsibility to lead with integrity and humility,” said Gabriel. They lead with purpose and compassion “so everyone can feel as confident as possible on stage and off.”

Hennepin Arts' Spotlight Education program is an essential part of arts education in many Minnesota schools. Annually, the program helps nearly 8,000 students in more than 100 high schools build confidence, critical thinking, empathy, a sense of community, knowledge and appreciation of theater. The program supplements and enhances arts curricula through production assessments, workshops and arts journalism, increasing equitable access to quality theater education. Spotlight Showcase, our annual recognition event, is Minnesota's largest celebration of high school theater and provides over 1,000 students the opportunity to perform at the historic State Theatre.

Spotlight Showcase proudly employs professional staff from both the Twin Cities and Broadway to collaborate with students across all areas of theater. Bourgoin Productions serves as producer.

Tickets are on sale now to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office and online at HennepinArts.org.

Comments

Best Sound Design - Live Standings Peter Hylenski - Maybe Happy Ending - 14% Adam Fisher - Sunset Boulevard - 13% Mike Walker - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds