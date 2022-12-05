HAMILTON On Sale At Orpheum Theatre January 11, 2023

The Broadway Musical, HAMILTON, will return to Minneapolis this spring for five weeks at the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave.) as part of the Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season. Performances are Tuesday, April 4 to Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Tickets for HAMILTON go on sale at HennepinTheatreTrust.org on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. For information and reservations for groups of 10 or more, please click to minneapolis.broadway.com/groups.

Performance times are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are $59-159 with select premiums from $199. All pricing includes a Building Restoration Fee of $5.00. Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.



HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON's creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.