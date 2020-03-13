Guthrie Theater Cancels All Performances Through April 5

The Guthrie Theater today announced the difficult decision to cancel all remaining performances of Twelfth Night and The Bacchae as well as the upcoming performances of CENTERPLAY.

After careful consideration and with the desire to ensure the health and safety of everyone who engages with the Guthrie, this proactive measure was taken in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this time, performances of Emma (April 11 - May 31) are expect to go on as scheduled, and the theater will continue to reevaluate that decision as more information about COVID-19 develops. Additionally, the Guthrie building will remain open per standard hours. An internal task force is monitoring the situation with care, and will continue to follow the recommendations of key health organizations.

Current ticketholders are encouraged to wait to receive communication from the Guthrie which outlines a variety of options around exchanging, donating or returning tickets.





