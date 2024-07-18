Greg Banks Is Recipient Of American Alliance for Theatre & Education 2024 Charlotte B. Chorpenning Playwright Award

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Children’s Theatre Company has announced the following winners of the 2024 American Alliance for Theatre & Education (AATE) Awards:

Distinguished Play Award – Category B

Bina’s Six Apples by Lloyd Suh

A Children’s Theatre Company World Premiere (2022)

Publisher: TRW

Distinguished Play Award – Category C

Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress by juliany taveras

A Children’s Theatre Company World Premiere (2023)

Publisher: Plays for New Audiences

Charlotte B. Chorpenning Playwright Award

Playwright Greg Banks is the 2024 recipient of AATE’s Charlotte B. Chorpenning Playwright Award. Eight of Banks’ plays have had their world premieres at CTC.

Plays for New Audiences (PNA) is the script licensing division for the Tony Award-winning® Children’s Theatre Company. Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress is now available for licensing from PNA.

"We are extremely proud of these deserving recipients,” said Karli Twedten, Director of Plays for New Audiences. “These artists and stories are fantastic representations of the amazing work being done at CTC."

Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress

by juliany taveras

Based on the Book by Christine Baldacchino and Isabelle Malenfant

Morris likes lots of things: doing puzzles, painting pictures, pretending to be an astronaut, and wearing a tangerine dress from his school’s dress-up box because it “reminds him of tigers, the sun, and his mother’s hair.” But some of his classmates think boys can’t wear dresses because … well, because they’re boys. With his vivid imagination and space-animal friends, Morris travels the galaxy in search of an answer to the all-important question: “Do astronauts wear dresses?”

The following plays by Greg Banks are also available for licensing from PNA:

About Greg Banks

Greg Banks' work as an actor, writer and director has taken him all over the world from Singapore to Seattle via the Arctic Circle. Greg's plays include Tir Na N'og (Travelling Light/West End, Broadway, Touring Winner of Samuel Beckett Award/TMA nominee for best play for young people 1998), Why The Whales Came (Plymouth Theatre Royal/ Theatre Alibi/West End) Dorian Grey (American Drama Group/International touring) Too Many Cooks (Travelling Light) Huck Finn, Pinnochio, Robin Hood, Antigone (Minneapolis Children's Theatre) Me and My Shadow (Theatre Alibi) Snow Queen (Norden farm) Arabian Nights, Hansel and Gretel, Keep on Moving, (Fair Game Theatre.) He has directed for many companies including The Bristol Old Vic (Endgame), The Unicorn Children's Theatre London (The Wizard of Oz), Minneapolis Children's Theatre (Romeo and Juliet. Winner of the 2009 Ivey award for Direction and voted best play of 2009 by Twin Cities.com, Antigone, Huck Finn, Pinnochio, Robin Hood) Vedogon Theatre, Moscow (Comedy Of Errors) American Drama Group (The Great Gatsby.) The Birmingham Stage Company (Kensukes Kingdom; nominated for a 2006 T.M.A. award, Treasure Island, Why The Whales Came), Polka Children's Theatre, (Just So by Jamila Gavin) New Perspectives, Travelling Light (Stones, Tir Na N'og, Too Many Cooks), M6 Theatre Company (Forever, Peacemaker, Trouble), 1157 Performance Company, Seattle Children's Theatre and The New York State Theatre (Tempest, King of Shadows by Adrian Mitchell).

Learn more about Greg at www.gregbankstheatredirector.co.uk

About The American Alliance for Theatre and Education (AATE)

The American Alliance for Theatre and Education (AATE), among the most recognized arts education organizations, works to ensure that every young person experiences quality theatre arts in their lives provided by proficient, talented artists and educators. AATE is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Through its membership of theatre artists, inservice and pre-service teachers, professors, directors, scholars and playwrights, AATE serves more than a million students in 48 U.S. states and 19 countries worldwide.

About Plays for New Audiences (PNA)

Plays for New Audiences (PNA) licenses quality scripts for multigenerational audiences and actors. Written by some of the world’s most extraordinary playwrights including 4 of the top 10 most-produced Theatre for Young Audiences playwrights, PNA’s 300+ show catalog features plays and musicals for any programming need. A division of Children’s Theatre Company, PNA offers contemporary stories and reimagined classics that are topical, relevant, and even fantastical. As a non-profit licensing company, all profits are invested back into supporting artists and creating new work.

About Children’s Theatre Company (CTC)

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is the nation’s largest and most acclaimed theatre for young people and serves a multigenerational audience. It creates theatre experiences that educate, challenge, and inspire more than 200,000 people annually. CTC is the only theatre focused on young audiences to win the Special Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre and is the only theatre in Minnesota to receive three Tony nominations (for its production of A Year With Frog and Toad). CTC is committed to creating world-class productions at the highest level and to developing new works, more than 200 to date, dramatically changing the canon of work for young audiences.

CTC is the most significant provider of theatre education opportunities in the region. Every year, thousands of children experience theatre for the first time at CTC. Our student matinees and education programs demonstrably benefit the community, from the intergenerational conversations sparked by our world premieres, to the sequential skill-building that happens in our Theatre Arts Training, to the pre-K focus of our Early Childhood Initiative. ACT One is CTC’s comprehensive platform for access, diversity, and inclusion in our audiences, programs, staff, and board that strives to ensure the theatre is a home for all people, all families, reflective of our community.

