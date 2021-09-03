GLENSHEEN: The Musical Comes To Duluth

An heiress, kind and generous, is found dead in her bed. Her night nurse, lying lifeless on the staircase. A robbery? A clumsy break-in? A conspiracy? A scandal! Witness this dark musical that tackles the tale with wicked dialogue and evocative music. Writer Jeffrey Hatcher and composer Chan Poling "pulled off a spectacular feat with a shamelessly witty script and score (Star Tribune)."



On June 27, 1977, heiress Elisabeth Congdon was found dead in her bedroom in the Glensheen mansion, smothered with a silk pillow. Outside her room, the night nurse, Velma Pietila had been violently beaten to death with a candlestick by an intruder. Marjorie Caldwell, one of Elisabeth's adopted daughter's husband, Roger Caldwell, was arrested for the murder and sentenced to prison. What would follow, would become the most talked about murder case in the history of Minnesota. Many books have been written about this event, and the play deals accurately with the history - but more than a book or a newspaper account, GLENSHEEN: The Musical explores human behavior, comments on law enforcement and the justice system, while recognizing that two human lives were taken on the summer night in 1977

Duluth Playhouse's 2021-2022 season opens in two weeks with Monty Python's SPAMALOT. For the holiday season, the Playhouse will present ANNIE, followed by CLUE, RAGTIME, THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK, and FOOTLOOSE. GLENSHEEN: The Musical is a special event in collaboration with the History Theatre. This production is available as an addition to our 2021-2022 season. Tickets go on sale exclusively to Duluth Playhouse Season Members on September 17, 2021. Tickets are available to the general public starting October 18, 2021.

To book tickets and become a Season Member, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre, Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. For more information on all our productions, visit the Duluth Playhouse website at duluthplayhouse.org